TOPSFIELD — The Topsfield Fair, which runs this year from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, boasts a storied history and connection with Topsfield and Essex County. The fair has used its current grounds off Route 1 since 1900, according to James O’Brien, the general manager. But the fair has been around much longer than that, and longer than other fairs. The Topsfield Fair, first held in 1820 as a one-day cattle show, is the oldest continually-running fair in the country.
The town of Topsfield itself is small and rural, with just under 7,000 people, and the fair is a source of pride (it’s the first thing cited on the town’s “About” page). For the 11 days of the fair, the town brings in people from across New England. O’Brien explained that the fair draws from southern New Hampshire and Maine, westward towards Worcester, and as far south as Cape Cod and Rhode Island.
Though the fair itself has been a constant, this year’s fair brings some changes. This is the first year the fair has held a liquor license, O’Brien explained; there will be a beer garden next to the flower display building. He added that the fair is using an e-ticketing system for the first time this year, for a couple of reasons.
“In the past, we had to mail tickets out to people,” O’Brien said. But with the mailed tickets, there was no guarantee that people would be able to get their tickets in time if they ordered them last-minute. O’Brien also believes that since COVID, people have shifted to buying more online, and joked that now, the ticketing system has “shifted to the modern world.”
In addition, this year’s fair boasts several large musical acts. Chubby Checker, who has performed at the fair before, O’Brien noted, is returning for a performance Oct. 5. The rock band “Kansas” is set to perform on Thursday, Oct. 6, and country singer Trace Adkins goes on the following day. Though O’Brien expects those performances to be “packed” so long as the weather holds up, he added that, “People come out for different things.”
The fair’s numerous contests are a testament to this. Contestants can enter their best in everything from canned preserves, to live poultry, to quilts — and they do. O’Brien explained that in 2021, there were 22,000 entries. “That doesn’t mean 22,000 different people, because a lot of people enter two or three (contests),” he said. But there are a lot of “passionate people” in every niche contest. “It’s not uncommon for there to be 30 or 40 quilts,” he added. “It’s just amazing what people bring in.”
The giant pumpkin contest is also a favorite event every year. O’Brien estimated that the Topsfield Fair has had “four or five world records” in terms of pumpkin weights. He also said the fair was one of the “original venues that started weighing pumpkins” in the 1970s and ‘80s. The weigh-off kicks off the first night of the fair Friday, starting at 4 p.m. in the arena.
In addition to the fair’s main musical performances, there are smaller bands, duos and solo acts performing across the fair’s five stages “non-stop,” throughout each of the fair days, O’Brien said. Also included in the programming is a bike stunt show, a tightrope show put on by “The Flying Wallendas,” and the “Demolition Derby.”
The work that goes into making these 11 days happen for Topsfield is no small feat. “It takes about 18 months to plan a fair, so we’re already planning the next one,” said O’Brien.
Running the fair has gotten “much more expensive,” O’Brien said, due to rising costs. He also mentioned several times that due to COVID, it’s been difficult to find people to hire. “We’re definitely short-staffed,” he said. “It’s hard to hire people today.” With a reduced staff, he said, those already employed by the fair are taking on extra responsibility in other areas. Indeed, the fair has a “now hiring” link on the homepage of its website.
For a fair started over 200 years ago, some traditions are just old-fashioned. The “Mrs. Essex County Pageant,” started in 1971, caters specifically to married women. Pageant contestants submit a prepared food item for the “Mrs. Essex County” crown. When asked why the contest was only catered toward women, O’Brien said he didn’t know.
“I’ll have to mention that to the committee,” he said. “I guess if a guy wanted to apply, he could. There’s nothing in the rules that says you can’t.”
O’Brien remains optimistic about the fair’s longevity, far into the future. “Over the 200 years, there’s been lots of ups and downs and we’ve always been able to hold it together,” he said. “Just the fact that we get so many people entering (contests), I think there’s a place for the fair way down the road. I think (the Topsfield Fair) will be having their 300th anniversary.”