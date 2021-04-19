DANVERS — The Danvers Historical Society presents a special speaker series talk on Monday in honor of Patriots' Day.
Dave McKenna, otherwise known as Private Eleazer Goodale, will demonstrate how the colonial militia prepared for battle on the training field. He will talk about the attire, how they marched, and some of the names on memorial stones in town related to the events of April 19, 1775.
McKenna's virtual talk will premiere at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, on the Danvers Historical Society's Facebook page. It will also be available for viewing on the historical society's YouTube channel.
The speaker series is typically held on the third Wednesday of each month. Donations are appreciated. For more information about the historical society, call 978-777-1666 or email dhs@danvershistory.org