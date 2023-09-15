SALEM — A hoax bomb threat caused the evacuation of Witchcraft Heights Elementary School for about an hour Friday afternoon, an extension of other bomb threats received by city email accounts in recent months.
Salem police reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday that a preliminary investigation found the claim "appears to be a hoax. However, out of an abundance of caution, the school has been evacuated and teams are searching the school."
By 1:40 p.m., students were allowed to return after the school and surroundings were cleared of threats, according to the department's social media pages.
Salem police Patrol Sgt. Deni Gaito added that the emailed hoax was similar in tone and structure to others received in the past, including messages targeting the Satanic Temple on Bridge Street. That includes incidents on Feb. 21 and March 2 of this year, the latter of which caused the evacuation of Carlton Innovation School (schools were on vacation the week prior).
"We've talked to a few agencies that are looking into it," Gaito said. "It's being investigated."