SALEM — Those turning out to the free Sunday screening of Hocus Pocus 2 on Salem Common are being asked to plan ahead for the limited-space event.
Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to the similarly named and Salem-interwoven Disney film from 1993, released to the streaming video service Disney+ on Friday. In the movie, the 17th century Sanderson sisters are brought back to life in Salem, and a group of high school students must work to “stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallows’ Eve.”
Though the movie was filmed in Rhode Island and later New York, it’s set in and depicts an alternate present-day Salem, giving the Witch City an in on the film’s release celebrations. D23, Disney’s official fan club, has partnered with Salem’s tourism and creative workforce-related groups to bring a free screening of the movie to Salem Common on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
“Being able to partner with an organization like D23 to shine a light on the overall impact that Hocus Pocus has had on Salem has been an honor,” said John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, a partner in the event. “D23 was a fantastic partner in planning for the screening, and we were so impressed by how they had given so much thought to how to come into town and work with local partners, engage with local institutions and hire local creators.
“With this being such an important movie release,” Andrews continued, “we were happy to be granted permission to show the movie to the community for free.”
Those attending are asked to come prepared: Where the Common is a public park, space is limited and seating is bring-your-own-blanket (and hoodies and pillows). Snacks are optional with the October food court open during the event. Alcoholic beverages and smoking, as well as coolers, are prohibited, per Salem police.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.