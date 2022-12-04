MARBLEHEAD - For the first time, Me&Thee Music brings the local retro band The Mugfords to its stage for a Holiday Concert & Dance Party on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.
The Mugfords will present a night of pop and rock holiday hits and standards of the ’60’s, ’70’s and beyond. The adjoining Stetson Hall will be cleared for a roomy, party-lit dance floor. The band has collected a drum kit full of holiday favorites and some surprises.
The Mugfords launched three decades ago on Mugford Street and they’ve performed throughout New England, including performances on HGTV and at The Hard Rock Cafe in Boston.
They’re known for their vocal harmonies and faithful replication of the music of The Beatles, Kinks, Byrds, Rolling Stones, The Who, Talking Heads, Cars and many others.
Members include Paul Todisco, Chad Rosen, Debra Basile, and Steve Pierce.
Tickets are $25, Students $10. Locally, tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead. Online Info and No-Fee Tickets: meandthee.org
Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the kitchen opens at 7:30 p.m. Me&Thee Music is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization now in its 53rd season at 28 Mugford Street in Marblehead. Refreshments are served.