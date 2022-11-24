The post-Thanksgiving holiday season will kick off with events in Salem, Peabody and Beverly over the long weekend.
On Friday, Salem will hold Santa’s Arrival at the Hawthorne and the Holiday Tree Lighting. Santa Claus will arrive at the top of Hawthorne Hotel, at 18 Washington Square West, at 6 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving to the Salem Common by 5:45 p.m.
Santa’s arrival will be followed by a procession down the Essex Street pedestrian mall to Lappin Park (next to the Bewitched statue at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets) for the Holiday Tree Lighting and carols by History Alive performers. Participants are encouraged to bring lanterns (store-bought or homemade) to carry in the procession. Organizers say electric candles are highly recommended for safety reasons.
The holiday tree was donated this year by the Provost family of Salem. The events are sponsored by Salem Main Streets and the city of Salem. For more information go to http://salemmainstreets.org/festivals/holiday-happenings/santa-arrives-in-salem/.
On Saturday, Peabody Main Streets will celebrate Small Business Saturday with the return of the Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting Ceremony from 1 to 4 p.m. on Main Street. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Go to https://livepeabody.com/event/annual-holiday-stroll-tree-lighting-ceremony/ for the complete list of activities and locations.
On Sunday, Beverly will hold its 75th annual Holiday Parade starting at 1 p.m. The parade will start at Beverly High School, head down Cabot Street, stop at the viewing stand in front of City Hall for performances, then continue to its end at the Beverly Depot.
The Beverly Rotary Club will collect Toys for Tots during the parade, and the U.S. Postal Service will collect letters from kids to give to Santa. For more information go to https://beverlyholidayparade.org/.