Real pirates weren’t scoundrels.
Some of them may have been the robbers of the High Seas, and some even murderous psychopaths, but real pirates like Black Sam Bellamy, were not.
According to Bill Golden, founder of Real Pirates museum on Salem’s Derby Street, “real” pirates were social revolutionaries.
At the end of the Golden Age of Piracy (1650s — 1730s), pirates such as Bellamy introduced something rare at the time — equality.
“A third of his crew were escaped slaves from Africa. Others were native Americans who had escaped the death mines of the Conquistadors and, very importantly, others — the majority — were from all over Europe, from countries that had been fighting and killing each other for hundreds of years in the name of this king or that queen, or this religion or that religion.
All these people got together in a single society where anyone could be elected captain, everyone had an equal vote and the entire crew got equal shares. Now, they had to abide by the rules, but if they did they were recognized for the first time in their lives as someone, and fairly compensated. Even in 1716, they had a disability insurance.”
If a pirate was injured, they were put ashore with substantial funds; if a crew member was lost, his widow and family would be compensated.
“There hasn’t been a more egalitarian, democratic society ever,” Golden said.
Time of Empire
Golden said understanding real pirates requires a historical overview of the era of empire, conquest, colonialization and slavery.
“Usually, piracy has its roots in either extreme poverty or a nation-sponsored piracy. If you’re nation-sponsored, you are called a privateer, if not, you are a pirate. There was a lot of piracy off the coast of Salem, there was a lot of privateers from this region.”
“The real treasure is the stories of these pirates. We all use words sometimes to hurt people’s feelings, but historically governments have used words to degrade people, objectify them, dehumanize them to the point of justifying to do terrible things to them. For many, many years, that word was ‘slave’ — still is. In the 1600s, that word was ‘witch’ and, in the 1700s, that word was ‘pirate,’” he said.
“So we examine what it was to be a pirate and who was using the word pirate. Who was accusing these people of a name that meant they were not human, they were beyond any kind of human response and meant to be just wiped off the face of the Earth?”
The accusers were the great European nations: England, France, Spain, Netherlands and others, that decreed the laws, colonized any “unclaimed” land and enslaved millions, he said.
“To do that, they had to industrialize slavery on a scale that has never been done before or since, by enslaving four million children, women and men, bringing them from Africa into the Americas. And they did that with the sense that they were the greatest society on Earth.”
It’s because of the treatment of pirates, the demonization of them, that popular depictions are mostly fantasy, he said.
“There’s only one historic narration about anybody ‘walking the plank.’ If they didn’t like you, they just threw you overboard. And again, only one case of buried treasure. Why would anybody in their right mind bury a treasure on a desert island that they might not be able to find, let alone get back to? These guys spent their money.”
How did Black Sam Bellamy, who had been in the British navy during the War of (Spanish) Succession in which one out of five sailors died every year in the 13-year war, become a pirate?
“At the end of that war, 32,000 British sailors were just dumped on the docks. So in time he works his way across the Atlantic to the Caribbean, and he’s still a law-abiding British citizen. One day, he decides ‘no more.’ He doesn’t feel the love of the British Empire, he doesn’t feel they treated him with any respect or dignity, or done anything for him to allow him to do anything for himself.”
He renounces his English citizenship and any allegiance to the sovereign.
The Articles
“You know how you become a pirate? Most people don’t know, you just don’t say ‘I’m a pirate.’ You have to sign a contract to become a pirate. It was called the Pirate Code or the Articles. You signed it with your real name, or your nickname or — because most these guys were illiterate — some kind of mark.”
It meant you had to live by the code, which could be customized. Typically, the Articles outlined the shares afforded each member on a voyage, punishment for various infractions such as “keeping secrets from the company,” desertion, theft, firing a gun or smoking in the hold, neglecting maintenance of arms and meddling with “prudent women.” Women and children were often forbidden on pirate ships and there were strict rules against fighting while under sail.
A pirate ship with no fisticuffs aboard?
That’s not what the movies tell us. Real Pirates is a great place to get the “real” stories behind that fascinating sliver of the Golden Age of Piracy.
In a famous speech attributed to Bellamy, the dashing young captain scoffed at the wealthy merchants he plundered when he proclaimed “They rob the poor under the cover of law, forsooth, and we plunder the rich under the protection of our own courage.”