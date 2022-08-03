BEVERLY — Two of Beverly Homecoming's biggest events will be held as scheduled on Thursday despite the prospect of temperatures reaching into the high 90s.
Organizers of the Homecoming 5K Road Race and Senior Day in the Park said they will take extra precautions to protect runners and senior citizens against the heat.
"We feel the provisions we've put in place will make it safe for tomorrow night," said Greater Beverly YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty, whose organization puts on the Homecoming Race.
Flaherty and Council on Aging Executive Director MaryAnn Holak said they met with Mayor Mike Cahill and other city officials on Wednesday to plan for the heat and consider their options.
More than 500 runners are expected for the road race, while Senior Day in the Park usually attracts more than 300 people. The race starts at Lynch Park at 6:30 p.m. Senior Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lynch Park.
Holak said the Senior Day event, which is highlighted by the announcement of the Senior of the Year, could have been moved to the Beverly High School fieldhouse. But she said the fieldhouse does not have air conditioning.
So, the city has rented two "porta-coolers" that should lower the temperature under the big tent where Senior Day is held, she said. There will also be misting stations, water bottles on ice, and a detail of emergency medical technicians and firefighters. Holak said the city sent out a robocall to all of the seniors who paid $10 for the event, which includes lunch, telling them they can get a refund if they do not want to attend.
Holak said it was important for the event to go on, especially since it's a big one for many people who have been stuck at home during the last two-plus years due to the pandemic.
"We know that people have felt socially isolated and have wanted to get back to their traditions," she said.
Flaherty said the Y will add an extra water station along the 3.1-mile route for runners, and people who live along the route have volunteered to cool off runners with hoses. The Y has also ordered extra fruit and 100 pounds of ice.
"People came together and said let's pull together and let's make sure we make this happen and do it safely," Flaherty said.
Proceeds from the Homecoming Race support Corner Stone, a YMCA program that provides free membership and support to individuals with cancer, those in treatment and recovery, and their immediate families.