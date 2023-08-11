DANVERS — The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for long-term, paying guests at Motel 6 in Danvers who are struggling with homelessness mostly due to the housing shortage in the state.
On July 18, 17 guests received a notice from Motel 6 to vacate their rooms by Aug. 16 due to “unforeseen circumstances,” which a Motel 6 spokesperson later confirmed were to provide free emergency housing at the site to homeless families through the Lynn-based nonprofit Centerboard Inc.
The notice came after some of Motel 6’s long-term guests had been living in what they say were unsanitary conditions. In fact, they said, they moved to the motel as a last resort.
Then on Monday, the 65 Newbury St. business rescinded that notice. In a new letter shared with The Salem News, these guests were told the hotel had reflected on the feedback it received after sending out the first notice and was allowing them to stay.
“We would be honored for you to remain a guest with us, and we apologize for any inconvenience and concern our original notice may have caused,” Motel 6 management wrote in Monday’s letter, adding that they will lock in these guests’ current rates for the next six months.
Still, some of these guests were hit with unexpected bills this week that they didn’t know they owed, and say they have to leave the Motel 6.
The situation has caused the guests even more stress than they usually experience — and is an unfortunate snapshot of how the state’s housing crisis is affecting some of its most vulnerable residents.
“I believe that those people need help, but help your own first,” said Tami Mitchell, 65, a guest who received the 30-day notice to vacate. “Nobody helped my children.”
Struggling to find help
Mitchell was displaced from her home in Beverly after a fire broke out there last year. She’s jumped between couches and hotels since, and had been living at Motel 6 since March with two of her grandchildren – one of whom is autistic, the other has severe epilepsy, and another child stays with her on the weekends – when she received the notice to vacate on July 18.
Mitchell and her grandkids moved to Candlewood Suites in Danvers on Aug. 1.
With Mitchell paying $85 to $97 a night at Motel 6, not including other fees, she’s spent thousands of dollars on her family’s room since March, according to a bill she provided The Salem News.
Now she’s paying $114 a night at Candlewood Suites. After shelling out cash for a truck to move their stuff to the new hotel, thinking they were being forced out, she doesn’t have any money for new school supplies and clothes for her grandkids, or, sometimes even food, she said.
Mitchell’s daughter, Elizabeth Alicea, who is the children’s aunt, is trying to get the family into an apartment below her own in East Boston. But that’s a tough process for anyone, let alone someone who is dealing with homelessness, she said.
“There’s only so much I can do since I have my own family,” Alicea said.
Rhonda O’Neill, a nurse who works with the Mitchells, provided them with food, clothes, dog food, pet vouchers and any other assistance she can.
“The sad thing is the whole system is a mess because Grandma and all the kids are on disability, so they don’t qualify for food or housing assistance because that puts them a little over the poverty level,” O’Neill said. “Every dime she has goes to keeping a roof over their head, leaving no money for clothes or food.”
She continued, “I feel like the homeless are a forgotten population. They just can’t get help and out of a bad situation.”
It’s unclear if Mitchell is eligible for the locked-in rate promised to the other Motel 6 guests if she goes back. Either way, she’s not comfortable returning to her old room.
“I’m glad the others are allowed to stay there, but what about my kids?” Mitchell said. “I know if I go back, they’re not going to give us what we need.”
‘The worst living predicament’
Alicea didn’t visit the Mitchells at Motel 6 with her children because she “would worry about their health,” she said.
Mitchell often wasn’t given toilet paper or towels her room was dirty and had mold in the shower when she moved in, and the pool is usually closed. Some staff members are also “extremely rude” to guests, Alicea said.
The family wasn’t allowed to stay in common areas of the hotel while her AC was out for about two weeks this summer, despite her granddaughter’s severe epilepsy and Mitchell’s own health issues, she said.
Stuck in their hot room, Mitchell’s granddaughter had to stay in just her undergarments and be washed down with cold water to stay cool so her epilepsy wouldn’t act up, Mitchell said.
“My granddaughter was sick at that hotel,” she said. “I just want my children to have a place. (Motel 6) needs to do something because my grandkids were the ones suffering.”
Alicea said, “It’s just the worst living predicament I’ve ever seen, especially for the amount of money they’re paying.”
Karen Carrier’s situation is a bit different than that of other guests. She’s been staying in hotels with her husband since 2020 while building a new house, and is a social worker in the state who mainly works with the elderly.
She lived at Motel 6 for about a year, on and off over the last three years, and wasn’t asked to leave by management because she was already scheduled to check out this week to move into her new home, Carrier said.
“This has been an awakening,” she said. “To be on the other side, living like they’re forcing these people to live, opened my eyes a little bit. It’s just bad. The building’s in bad shape.”
As seen in photos shared with The Salem News, the tub in Carrier’s room has a long crack in the bottom and leaks into the main area through the bathroom wall every time someone takes a shower, causing the couple to have to stuff towels against the wall to keep the floor from flooding, she said.
The bathroom sink is so clogged they have to use a container to catch the water when the faucet is on, or else it won’t drain, Carrier said. They also had to buy battery-operated lights for the bathroom since the lights in there don’t work. And, as seen in the photos, there are dark spots on the bedroom walls and ceiling that keep coming back no matter how much the couple cleans them, she added.
The hotel has not fixed any of these issues, either, Carrier said.
“It’s awful,” she added.
A Motel 6 spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about the condition of the building.
A stark reality
Many of the guests who were originally asked to leave are elderly, Carrier said. They have reached out to the town, state agencies and other organizations for assistance, but don’t always find the resources they need, she added.
“I hope this brings some awareness to how especially our elders are being treated,” Carrier said.
Dawn Oliva, 53, received the July notice to vacate after living at the Motel 6 for two years with her husband, who isn’t able to work because of his COPD and emphysema. After being told she could stay Monday, she and several other residents received a letter from the office of attorney Jason Levine Thursday calling for them to vacate the property because of unpaid rent.
“It is the intention of Hare Krishna Danvers Hotel LLC doing business as a Motel 6 Danvers #9384 to terminate your occupancy of your motel room at their premise,” according to the statement that said Oliva owed $1,558.50 as of Aug. 4. “Therefore, you are expected to remove all of your belongings from that space 30 days from service of this notice otherwise eviction proceedings will be filed in Housing Court.”
Oliva will be allowed to stay if she pays the balance within 10 days. But she had never been informed she owed this amount until this week, she said, and has never owed this much to the motel before.
“I always just paid the amount I was told was due every week and I would ask them to extend the room as far as possible so it would not be rented out in error,” Oliva said. “I have not had any issues in the two years I’ve stayed here until now.”
Oliva pays nearly $700 a week for the room and works a part-time and a full-time job. Because of that, she’s not eligible for many of the programs that provide housing assistance, she said.
“I’m spending my birthday with my grandson trying to find a place to live,” she said last week, before the notice to vacate was rescinded. “I don’t have much time, I don’t have the money for first and last month’s rent for a place that my husband can move around in. I don’t have the assistance that other people might have.”
The couple chose Motel 6 in Danvers because it had the cheapest rate in the area, Oliva said. Motel 6 offered its Tewksbury location as an option to affected guests when it was still asking them to leave — an option that wasn’t much help, she said, since commuting to her jobs in Malden and Lynnfield from Tewksbury would have taken longer and cost more.
She also worried that by moving to the Tewksbury site or another hotel, she would have to again pay the state’s 5.7% room occupancy excise tax rate. This tax applies to those renting rooms at hotels, bed and breakfasts and similar businesses for 90 days or less, and is a tax she no longer has to pay at Motel 6 in Danvers because she’s lived there for more than 90 days.
“I’m frustrated with the whole situation,” Oliva said. “We have nowhere to go.”
Mitchell said she’s seen other homeless guests lose their rooms at Motel 6, including a veteran who is now living in his car and a man who had just suffered a heart attack.
Her son’s family was forced to leave the premises two weeks ago, her daughter-in-law, Nicole Kuchar, said. They had been parked on the site since April, and despite paying $150 a month and having permission from the manager to stay there, they were told they were no longer welcome in late July.
The family has been living in the 27-foot-long RV since losing their Section-8 housing voucher from the Peabody Housing Authority during the pandemic because they failed to lease in the time frame required, Kuchar said.
This was because she couldn’t find landlords who could prove there was no lead in their apartments, since her daughter is under 6 years old, or who would rent to them without doing a credit check, she said.
They tried staying in mall parking lots on the North Shore, but the police would always tell them to move after a few days. Now, the family is parked in a Walmart parking lot in New Hampshire. They use a generator for power, need to boil water to wash dishes and have to visit friends’ homes to take showers.
Sometimes they go to campgrounds to hook up to amenities, but staying at these sites is usually quite costly, she said.
“You’ve got families living in RVs that don’t have any running water, but at least it’s a roof over their head,” Kuchar said.
“They’re not making enough money for housing, and there aren’t spots where people can come and park their RV and have hookups, or just be in a safe place in general without getting kicked out by a cop or the (property) owners,” Kuchar said. “It’s really heartbreaking.”
Officials respond
The state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities does not identify what hotel sites it uses to house the homeless through its Emergency Assistance shelter program due to privacy concerns, agency spokesperson Kevin Connor said.
While Connor said he could not confirm if the Motel 6 in Danvers was being used as a location for this program, his office seeks to ensure that “no person currently living in a hotel is displaced as a result of our efforts to house families in need,” he said.
“Massachusetts faces an unprecedented increase in the number of families experiencing homelessness driven by high housing costs and new arrivals to the state,” Connor said. “(EOHLC) is engaged in a whole-of-government approach in an effort to ensure that families eligible for shelter through the Emergency Assistance program are provided with safe, stable and accessible housing.”
As of July 29, state-funded shelters house 5,356 families, 1,737 of whom are staying in 43 hotels or motels, according to the agency.
More than 1,500 temporary hotels and new permanent sites have been added by the agency since late 2022, a 40% expansion of capacity, Connor said.
There’s a hotel in Danvers being used by the state for emergency housing and the town has received complaints from those living long-term in such temporary settings about building conditions, Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said. He didn’t confirm if this was the Motel 6.
The complaints are all followed up on by town departments. The town has also had regular briefings with the state about its emergency housing situation that has become “unprecedented,” Bartha said.
“The town is going to do whatever is necessary to support the families who are in this (emergency assistance) program,” he said.
“Nobody ends up in these programs voluntarily,” he continued. “As a community, we will support the folks for as long as they’re here, and at the same time, we will work closely with the state to make sure that the state is holding up its end of the bargain in terms of providing the resources necessary to supplement what we’re doing and support their program.”
The town doesn’t have many details about the situations of long-term hotel guests who are not a part of state-funded programs, since their stays are private transactions with the hotels, Bartha said.
“We absolutely have been in contact with some of the folks that come to us,” he said, “and depending on the nature of the complaint or the need, we will service them through the Social Services Department or we’ll try to connect them with resources that the state may have to help them.”
State Rep. Sally Kerans said the state has helped the rising number of homeless people in recent years, and she’d like to “see other states step up.”
As for the situation in Danvers, “The idea that (a hotel) would evict paying guests living there as a last resort for shelter in order to shelter other homeless families is obscene,” Kerans said.
She’s been working with state Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, and state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, to help homeless residents in their districts, and has also been in contact with the state’s Secretary of Housing Ed Augustus about assisting the residents.
But even when there is help out there, it often just isn’t enough — as is the case for the Mitchells and other Motel 6 guests.
”I look daily for apartments, I called the state reps, I called everybody I could and nobody is helping us,” Mitchell said. “I have a lot of people trying to help us, but nobody’s getting anywhere.”
