SALEM — Good detective work plus familiarity with what officers often refer to as “frequent flyers” solved an after-hours break-and-entry to a local restaurant and brought a suspect to ground in approximately 14 hours last week.
According to a release Sunday, a patrol officer was dispatched to the Passage to India Restaurant, 157 Washington St., at about 1:15 a.m., last Tuesday, for a break-and-entry.
The restaurant owner told the officer he had discovered $150 cash missing from one cash register and another register missing entirely.
Detectives were able to view the restaurant’s security video and quickly found footage of the male suspect forcing his way into the business twice during the night, damaging a door and its frame in the process.
The first time, he took cash from a register, and on his second trip, he took the entire register.
It didn’t take detectives long to identify the suspect, Christopher Drew, 37, homeless, of Salem.
Salem police have had numerous involvements with Drew and found him shortly on Margin Street.
Drew resisted arrest and punched officers. After a brief struggle, however, officers placed him in handcuffs and transported him to the police station where he continued his aggressive and belligerent behavior.
Drew is being charged with two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, two counts of larceny from a building, two counts of destruction of property, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and with resisting arrest.