SALEM — The Samaritan Charitable Society of Salem is hosting a symposium and panel discussion on homelessness, and greater-than-expected interest for the event has already led to it being moved to a larger venue.
Titled “The Many Faces of Homelessness,” the symposium will take over Peabody Essex Museum’s atrium on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6:45 p.m.
Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless program, is expected to deliver a keynote address to open the event. That will be followed by a panel discussion led by former WBZ-TV anchor Liz Walker.
The event comes as homelessness and discussion about it has continued to build amid the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, encampments in public spaces have led to intense discussions locally and across the region as some call for swift action to clear the camps. At the same time, many have also objected to that attitude, calling for greater support for and sympathy toward people who are unhoused, as they are neighbors as well.
“The Samaritan Charitable Society of Salem is a society that’s been in Salem since 1832. What we do is provide emergency financial assistance to Salem residents if they’re behind on rent or are dealing with some financial hardship,” said Rachel Lutts, president of the Society. “In the last few years, we’ve noticed a lot of it is related to rental payments and housing costs.”
Lutts recalled a request from one person needing cash to buy new tires for their vehicle, “because they were living in their car,” she said.
“That’s wrong. Nobody should be living in their car. So we talked about having the symposium — and it turned out that this is the perfect timing, because it’s getting worse and worse every day.”
Discussion has dialed up in Salem over the last few weeks as an encampment has grown along the South River, behind Wendy’s off Lafayette Street downtown. Several encampments are also scattered throughout the Salem Woods, the nature of which are introducing safety concerns for users of the property’s public trails.
The number of people who are housing insecure in Salem is also increasing. That can be measured in part by the Salem Public Schools, which has reported gradually increasing numbers of homeless students served each year. For 2023, “we were shocked to hear that there are more than 200 homeless families,” Lutts said.
“We wanted to do this symposium to bring the whole community together, to talk about ideas and hear from Dr. Jim O’Connell,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to have people come away with ideas on what we all can do to help the situation.”
The event was initially slated to run in Peabody Essex’s auditorium, until registrations shot past 200. The museum’s atrium supports up to 300 people, Lutts explained.
The panel will include: Jason Etheridge, president of Lifebridge and River House; Rachel Hand, executive director of Family Promise North Shore; Veronica Miranda, member of the Salem School Committee and a Salem Housing Authority Board commissioner; and Felicia Pierce, deputy CEO of the North Shore Community Development Coalition and director of its YouthBuild program.
The Society is still looking for one panelist for the event, specifically a male homeless person, as the event has one person who is homeless and female. Anyone interested in participating should contact Lutts at rachlutts@gmail.com.
The event is free, though donations are appreciated. To register or donate, visit thesamaritansociety.org.
