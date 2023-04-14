DANVERS — Despite updating plans for a new 140-unit residence at the New England Homes for the Deaf to make the project more appealing to Danvers officials, developers still don’t have enough votes for it to go through.
The main reason: It’s still too tall.
The new units are reserved for people aged 55 and older. Developers would prioritize filling them with tenants who are deaf, deaf and blind or near deaf, and if they can’t find enough of those residents, Danvers seniors.
Residents with an income of 80% or less of the area median income will occupy 25% of the new units in perpetuity. Another 25% of units will have the same income eligibility for a term of 40 years, according to developers.
Ahead of Monday’s Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, plans for the four-story building were adjusted to make it about a foot lower than the current tallest building on the Homes for the Deaf property off Water Street, developers said.
The style of the building was also adjusted to make it look more like other residential buildings in the area. Developers switched out a completely flat roof and modern design for one with gables and a more traditional look, which ZBA Chair John Boughner called for at a March meeting about the development.
Other concerns have since been addressed by developers. The Danvers Historical Society will receive any archaeological artifacts that are unearthed during construction so long as they are not first acquired by the state, and plans are underway to make rooftop HVAC equipment as quiet as a conversation between two people in a room, developers said at Monday’s ZBA meeting.
But some board members and several neighbors who spoke at the meeting said that while they support the need the project is filling for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, the building’s height is too tall for the neighborhood.
“We’ve heard a lot of good comments, we understand the concerns, and I think you have also listened to them,” Boughner said. “But the one you’re not listening to is it’s too big.”
Like fellow members Jeffrey Sauer, Kenneth Scholes and Corinne Doherty, Boughner said he wouldn’t vote to approve the project as it is being presented. Member Kenneth Jarvinen and alternate member Katie Hislop disagreed.
“The deaf and near-deaf community would benefit greatly from this and I for one wouldn’t want to deprive a community of that,” Hislop said.
The Homes for the Deaf and Wynn Development, which is partnering with the organization on the project and would jointly run the property, was aiming to have 16 studio units, 84 one-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units that are designed to accommodate residents who are deaf or blind in the building, which would sit at the back of the Homes for the Deaf’s main campus.
Developers will now likely have to decrease the number of units for the project to receive the variance and special permit they require from the ZBA, since bordering wetlands prevent the project from expanding much more outwards.
“We’ve got to balance a 50% affordable project with how many market-rate units you need to make that work to meet the need, because there’s no point in taking on this project if we don’t meet the needs of New England Homes for the Deaf and the senior community,” said attorney Nancy McCann, who is representing the developers. “We’re willing to undertake that work again.”
Sandy Lane, a Town Meeting member for Precinct 3, said developers have been very receptive to neighbor’s concerns and suggestions and she supports the idea of the project. However, an approval of the plans as is would go against a Town Meeting vote to restrict new building heights to two levels in the Danversport neighborhoods, unless the ZBA approves otherwise.
“(If) a few people vote against it and wipe out what Town Meeting did then, why do we need Town Meeting at all?” Lane said at Monday’s meeting. “I think that’s something you’re going to have to consider.”
The Homes for the Deaf has been a good neighbor in Danvers and chose a good partner in Wynn Development for this project, Sauer said.
“We certainly could use 140 units in our Affordable Housing Trust and to provide these units would be a great benefit to the community that it is targeted to,” he said. “But the building is almost 18 times bigger in mass than what Town Meeting agreed to, so I am a ‘no’ on this project. It’s too big.”
Developers will come before the ZBA again on May 8.
