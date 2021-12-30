Hospital officials continue to sound the alarm about their current occupancy levels and are begging those who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, as the choice can determine whether an illness leads to a dry throat at home or a stay in an ICU bed.
“Right now, it’s 50/50 in our hospital, between vaccinated and unvaccinated, but they look different in terms of their illness,” said Salem Hospital President David Roberts. “A triple vaccine (as in two doses of Pfizer or Moderna and a third booster shot) does prevent, to a large degree, the really serious complications from COVID. That’s why we’re so adamant about getting people vaccinated.”
This week, the region is caught between two super-spreader holidays, with Christmas one weekend and New Year’s the next. With incubation periods to be considered, health officials have said the rapidly spreading omicron variant will move faster and faster heading into the first couple weeks of January because of holiday gatherings.
It’s happening as anger about mask and vaccine mandates hits its own peak amid mandates that spread about as fast as the virus.
With most towns around the North Shore putting mask mandates in effect for the holiday season, an attempt to do so in Beverly Tuesday afternoon was derailed by opponents to the proposals.
Health officials have also shifted messaging in recent weeks, describing the national vaccine effort as less of a tool to prevent COVID-19 and more of an effort to manage its unrestricted spread among all populations, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“It’s a powerful virus right now,” Roberts said. Vaccination “really does prevent you getting deathly sick, getting pneumonia, and ending up in the hospital. Every hospital that I know is at a breaking point right now, between the issues of sick patients, previously delayed care patients, new COVID cases, a lack of staff, and the staff getting sick.”
Illness between the vaccinated and unvaccinated differs greatly, Roberts explained, with about a 20-year difference in the average age. Those who are seriously ill and vaccinated generally have multiple other health concerns, including cancer, and they’re in their 70s and 80s. The unvaccinated, meanwhile, are more likely to be in their 50s and 60s and have serious health issues introduced by the virus, without other contributing factors to amplify them.
“We’re having difficulty providing care to people that come to us,” Roberts continued. “If more people get vaccinated, there would be fewer people coming to the hospital seeking care. It would be a huge help to prevent us from getting overwhelmed.”
Some facilities handle the overwhelming tide of COVID cases by being strategic in where they place infections. That’s especially the case within the Beth Israel Lahey Health network, which includes Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Beverly Hospital, according to Mark Gendreau, the facility’s chief medical officer.
“The demand seems to be incredibly high for intensive care,” Gendreau said. “One of the things we’re seeing with this is a faster progression to oxygen dependency, meaning they have increasing oxygen requirements.”
Gendreau then described seeing cases where a sick patient who can’t breathe starts “just normal nasal cannula oxygen — that’s the one that’s in the nose, two liters (of oxygen) per minute,” he said. Today, many cases quickly require stiffer oxygen levels up to 12 liters per minute.
“When they fail at that, they can’t maintain normal oxygenation with that or the work of breathing gets worse, they’re struggling to just keep up... we move on to what we call non-invasive positive pressure ventilation,” Gendreau said.
That’s where the worst cases then begin to move where they might find better odds at success: Among other serious cases. That involves the state’s Department of Public Health and daily phone calls to determine where emergency situations can be moved to, according to Gendreau. For example, Beverly Hospital is in “Region 3” along with several other area hospitals.
“We have the conversation of ‘how are you doing?’, ‘how many beds do you have?’, ‘how many intensive-care-unit beds do you have?’, and if someone has one or two open beds, we’ll share those beds and just kind of load balance within the region,” Gendreau said. “When there’s no beds, which has happened, we look toward the academic medical centers. We go into Region 4, which is a downtown academic medical center region.
“But they, too, haven’t had capacity,” continued Gendreau. “Over Christmas, over the weekend, it was incredibly challenging to find intensive-care-unit beds once our intensive care unit filled up. Then, we moved on to some flex in some (surgery) areas... We still weren’t able to accommodate the full demand.”
To that end, when significant numbers of people still choose not to vaccinate, officials say there’s only one choice for those inside the hospital walls: Just get the shot.
“Our mantra is, ‘what can the public do? Get vaccinated for both COVID and the flu, and get your booster when you’re eligible,’” Gendreau said. “When you get your booster, you’ve got the best immunity possible.”
