BEVERLY – Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital have issued an "urgent" call for donations of supplies.
The hospitals, which are part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, have established an Emergency Response Fund to provide "immediate resources" for the coronavirus pandemic, according to a message sent by the hospitals to the local business community on Saturday.
The hospitals have a specific need for hand sanitizer containing at least 60% ethyl alcohol, N95 masks, eye shields, goggles, hepa filters, latex-free gloves, and disinfectant wipes from the EPA-approved list of disinfectants, the message said.
Donations of lab, testing and diagnostic supplies, as well as new, unused personal protective equipment, are also needed.
"Every day, our providers are putting their health on the line to care for patients," wrote Rebecca Imperiali, vice president of philanthropy for Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals. "With the nationwide shortage of key medical supplies, we appreciate your desire to help."
Information on making donations can be found at Giving.BeverlyHospital.org and Giving.AddisonGilbert.org.
Beverly Hospital had 19 patients and 10 employees with confirmed cases of COVID19 as of Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Beth Israel Lahey Health. The hospital was also awaiting test results for 53 patients.
Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
