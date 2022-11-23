SALEM — The echoing phrase of “Never Again” followed the Holocaust after it ended in 1945. But as professor Jan Grabowski discussed at Salem State University last week, the antisemitism and denial behind it still has a hold on Poland nearly 75 years later.
Grabowski and his co-author, professor Barbara Engelking, were found guilty of defamation last year after publishing the book “Night Without End: The Fate of Jews in German-occupied Poland.”
The work contained evidence that a notable number of Polish citizens participated in the Nazi’s near obliteration of Polish Jews during the Holocaust.
While that verdict was eventually appealed and overturned, the case put a spotlight on how the Polish government has attempted to rewrite the country’s history, Grabowski told students and local residents at the university Thursday night.
The discussion was a part of the Sonia Schreiber Weitz series from Salem State’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, which was founded in 2013 and combines advanced research, education and public programming to help the community understand the cause of mass violence and fight discrimination.
“First and foremost, we’re focused on community engagement around issues of racism, prejudice and ethnic hatred that are the roots of genocide and Holocaust studies,” said Christopher Mauriello, the center’s director and a history professor at Salem State.
“Without those motivating factors, the Holocaust and other genocides would never happen,” he said.
Grabowski called the Holocaust in Poland — between the time the Nazis invaded the country in 1939 and their surrender to Allied forces in 1945 — “the most complete genocide you can imagine.”
The Nazis killed nearly 90% of the Jewish population in Poland by the end of the war. The country was also the site of Hitler’s extermination camps, and as Grabowski and Engelking found, some villagers and townspeople directly assisted in their Jewish neighbors’ demise.
One chapter in the book discussed a small Polish village called Malinowo. The authors found testimony showing that the prewar mayor, Edward Malinowski, had brought Nazis to where a group of Jews were in hiding just outside the village. Because of this action, 22 people were murdered.
His family would go on to file the defamation suit against the authors.
Poland was a victim of Germany in its own right during the war. But where scholars mainly studied conflicts as a matter between perpetrators and victims before, following the Holocaust, a new term emerged: Bystander.
Scholars like Grabowski have since further broken that word down to mean “facilitators” or “beneficiaries.”
When some Jews went back to their Polish homes after the war, they often found that other Poles had taken their jobs, homes and places in society. They were at times treated poorly and, in some cases, murdered by Polish neighbors, Grabowski said.
There are no museums about the Holocaust in Poland outside of the death camps still standing in the country, Grabowski said. There has been very few scholarly articles published in Poland about the Holocaust, and while it was true that some Poles did risk their lives to save Jews, that history has been adopted by the government as the only role Poland played in the Holocaust, he said.
This was seen on two Polish coins released after the Holocaust. The image of the coins shown during the presentation depicted Poles saving Jews, who were presented as smaller figures to their saviors.
“The official narrative being built up today in Poland is a fallacy built around what I call ‘righteous defense,’” Grabowski said.
Polish officials have identified the Holocaust as a confrontation only between Jews and Germans, with the “Polish innocence” in the war its greatest myth, Grabowski said. He added that “hostile indifference” was partly to blame for the Jewish demise, specifically, that only 1 in every 100 Polish Jews survived.
Antisemitism is still present in Poland and other parts of the world today, he said.
In Danvers and other parts of the North Shore earlier this year, antisemitic pamphlets were distributed on resident’s lawns. Swastikas were found at Danvers High School and the town’s Holten Richmond Middle School last winter, and in September, a group of masked individuals held antisemitic banners from overpasses in Danvers and Saugus that blamed Jews for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“The distortion is old,” Grabowski said. “It’s simply the intensity of distortion which has acquired momentum.”
