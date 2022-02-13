Despite unpredictable weather, Salem’s 20th annual So Sweet Chocolate and Ice Sculpture Festival came off without a hitch this past weekend. Sponsored by Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the event delivered a fun time, delectable chocolates, sparkling ice sculptures and plenty of opportunities for Valentine’s Day shopping. Organizer did, however, have to make some scheduling adjustments as temperatures reached 59 degrees in the early afternoon Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you