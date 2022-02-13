Despite unpredictable weather, Salem’s 20th annual So Sweet Chocolate and Ice Sculpture Festival came off without a hitch this past weekend. Sponsored by Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the event delivered a fun time, delectable chocolates, sparkling ice sculptures and plenty of opportunities for Valentine’s Day shopping. Organizer did, however, have to make some scheduling adjustments as temperatures reached 59 degrees in the early afternoon Saturday.
Hot time at Sweet Chocolate & Ice Sculpture
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Jeff Ostrowski Bankrate.com