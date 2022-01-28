BOSTON -- The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday approved a major overhaul of the state's voting laws that will make mail and early balloting permanent, but rejected a plan to allow same-day voter registration.
The legislation, which passed by 124 to 34 on a mostly party-line vote with Republicans opposed, will make no-excuse mail-in voting and expanded early voting permanent for federal, state and local elections, among other changes.
The Senate approved a similar bill several months ago, which will need to be reconciled with the House version before heading to Gov. Charlie Baker for consideration.
Massachusetts was one of dozens of states that temporarily changed its laws to expand mail-in voting options and avoid crowding at the polls as the COVID-19 pandemic raged.
Those emergency laws expired in December but lawmakers say the policies have expanded voter access and participation, and should become permanent.
"These are historic changes that will advance voter accessibility here in Massachusetts, it will modernize our elections and solidify into law voting rights and access that we should all be proud of," state Rep. Mike Moran, D-Brighton, a co-sponsor of the measure, said in floor remarks ahead of its approval.
Lawmakers were sharply divided along party lines over the proposal, which would also require prisons to ensure inmates who are eligible to vote access to ballots.
Democrats pointed to voter suppression efforts in other states to support their case for passing the reforms in Massachusetts. Republicans argued there were a lack of safeguards in the legislation that would open the door for voter fraud.
House Republicans filed amendments to the proposal to scale back the mail and early voting provisions, toughen penalties for voter fraud and require voter ID to cast ballots, but the Democratic majority rejected their proposals. A majority of the 41 proposed amendments to the bill were either rejected or withdrawn.
Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, sought to amend the bill to require voters to request mail ballot applications from state and local election offices instead of blanket mailings of applications to registered voters. He argued that the ballot applications don't always end up being delivered to the intended voters.
"We would be providing a safe way in which citizens can obtain a ballot," Kelcourse said, urging fellow lawmakers to support the amendment. "It is a more efficient and effective way of increasing voter participation while maintaining electoral integrity."
But Democrats rejected the amendment, pointing out that the state used large-scale mail voting in the 2020 election and there were no incidents of fraud.
Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, offered an amendment to delay the law until the Supreme Judicial Court conducted a review of its constitutionality. It, too, was rejected.
The House bill also didn't include a requirement for same-day voter registration, which was included in the Senate version. A group of Democratic lawmakers pushed amendments to authorize it, but they were rejected after a lengthy debate. Instead, the House adopted an amendment to study the issue.
Moran said the state needs to know the likely fiscal impact and "other collateral consequences of same day voter registration" on cities and towns before enshrining it in law. A major concern, he said, is whether local election clerks have the staff and resources to allow voters to register on Election Day.
Under current law, voters must register at least 20 days before an election, but good government groups say the cutoff disenfranchises voters.
In 2018, Massachusetts’ highest court upheld the state’s cutoff deadline following a challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts but voting rights groups have continued to push for same day registration. Secretary of State Bill Galvin, the state’s top election official, is among those who support it.
At least 20 states -- including Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont -- allow same-day voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Massachusetts and many other states allow voters whose identities can’t be verified on Election Day to cast provisional ballots.
Baker, a Republican, has supported mail and early voting laws during the pandemic but has been skeptical about same-day voter registration.
A recent UMass Amherst poll found more than 64% of Massachusetts residents support making vote-by-mail a permanent option for all registered voters.
Following Thursday's vote, a coalition of government groups -- including Common Cause and the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts -- issued a statement calling the exclusion of same day registration "disappointing" and urging House and Senate negotiators to include it in the final version of the bill.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.