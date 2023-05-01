BOSTON — State lawmakers are advancing a plan to make phone calls free for state and county inmates, but the move is raising concerns by sheriffs who say the changes would squeeze their budgets and create safety issues.
On Wednesday, the state House of Representatives approved $56.2 billion budget that included a provision requiring the state Department of Correction and county sheriffs to provide phone calls to prisoners at no cost, with no cap on the number of minutes or calls.
The plan goes beyond what Gov. Maura Healey had pitched in her preliminary budget, which proposed capping free calls at 1,000 minutes a month. Healey’s plan didn’t include county jails operated by sheriff’s offices, either.
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said he and many other sheriffs are worried about the fiscal impact of the changes.
“If they’re going to authorize free phone calls, they’re going to have to reimburse us for the cost of the services,” he said.
He said the cost of offering phone calls at Essex County’s Middlesex jail is about $2.7 million a year, which includes the cost of call screening and other security measures. He said unlimited calls would drive those costs much higher.
Coppinger noted the House budget has also trimmed sheriffs’ individual budgets below what the governor had recommended in her spending package. He said that would mean even less money to provide free calls for inmates.
Lawmakers approved $20 million last year but didn’t implement policy changes to authorize free phone calls. That money would be available to sheriffs if the changes are approved.
He said the plan also raises safety concerns, with inmates potentially vying for control of the limited number of phones inside county correctional facilities.
“Let’s not be naive, we have gang activity in jails. Who’s going to use all those free minutes?” he said. “Are the gangs going to try and take over a particular phone and use it to conduct criminal enterprise? These are among the concerns.”
The plan is not a done deal and must still survive negotiations with the state Senate and Healey on a final spending package for the next fiscal year. Similar proposals have been rejected at least twice by the Legislature and former Republican governor.
Last year, then-Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the provision from the fiscal year 2023 budget and sent a proposed amendment to lawmakers saying he would approve the free calls if they agreed to his plan to update the state’s pretrial bail laws.
Lawmakers overrode the governor’s objections but didn’t include the policy change in the spending package.
Rep. Michael Day, D-Stoneham, acknowledged the tiff with Baker over the changes in remarks on Tuesday. He took a swipe at the former governor, calling it a “very cynical move at the midnight hour” and applauded Healey for including the plan in her budget.
“We in the House ... believe all inmates, all incarcerated individuals, from county lockup to state facilities, deserve access and ability to talk to loved ones while behind bars to prepare them for re-entry,” Day said.
In 2018, Massachusetts families spent an estimated $25 million on phone calls to incarcerated relatives, according to the advocacy group Worth Rises, which estimates that correctional facilities received about $7 million in commissions.
While the state Department of Correction charges .12 to .14 cents per minute for calls, some sheriffs have charged up to .40 cents per minute, advocates say.
Two years ago, sheriffs announced an agreement to provide inmates with 10 minutes of free phone calls per week and to charge no more than .14 cents per minute afterward.
Groups like the American Civil Liberties Union argue the commission system is forcing low-income families to subsidize the prison system where their loved ones are being held. The group argues that phone calls are a “lifeline” for people who are incarcerated by helping to maintain connections with family members.
The jailhouse policies have faced legal challenges, but the state’s Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling last May that allows county sheriffs to continue charging inmates and their families for the communications.
The case stemmed from a lawsuit against the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, filed by current and former inmates, alleging that the commissary fees being charged for phone calls in the jail amounted to an “illegal kickback scheme” that restricts their ability to communicate regularly with lawyers and family members.
