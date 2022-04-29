BEVERLY — The city is in line to get money from the state for the schools, the library, testing of the contaminated Varian site — and pickleball.
Yes, pickleball. That’s one of the earmarks for Beverly tucked inside the $49.7 billion state budget passed by the House this week.
According to Beverly Rep. Jerry Parisella, the House version of the budget includes $200,000 to install pickleball courts. He said he requested the money after hearing from residents during the pandemic about the importance of outside activities, and about the increasing popularity of pickleball.
“I talked to one woman who said pickleball literally saved her life during COVID because she was able to get outside and meet a group of people,” Parisella said. “I talked to the mayor and people involved in pickleball and we decided it’s something that a lot of people really like to do.”
Mayor Mike Cahill said the city is planning to use the money to build eight pickleball courts at Birch Plains Park, which is near Beverly Airport. Eight pickleball courts would have the same footprint as two-plus tennis courts, he said. Currently the city’s only pickleball court is a shared tennis court at Obear Park.
“There’s a really strong pickleball population in Beverly,” Cahill said. “It’s a growing sport and a sport that all ages enjoy.”
Cahill said the plan is to build the courts at Birch Plains Park later this year.
The House version of the budget also includes $13.1 million for Beverly schools; $6.4 million for local aid to pay for items like police, fire and recreation programs; $200,000 for maintenance upgrades to the library; and $100,000 for the city to conduct independent testing of the Varian hazardous waste site. The budget must still be passed by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Parisella said he requested the $100,000 for the Varian site after neighbors expressed concern over the state of the current cleanup. Varian has been trying to clean up hazardous chemicals on the site for 30 years, with little success. Neighbors are worried that the chemicals could be seeping from the groundwater into their homes.
The state Department of Environmental Protection recently ruled that the cleanup is in noncompliance with state regulations and ordered the company to come up with a new plan. Parisella said the city could use the $100,000 to review the plans or do its own independent testing.
“I feel like the DEP is doing its best but they’ve got limited resources,” he said. “I felt like it was important to the city to take a look at what’s going on over there.”
Parisella noted that the $13.1 million for the schools would be a $2.5 million increase over last year. He said some of the money could be used to cover extra expenses caused by COVID.
“We’re trying to really invest in the public schools, so hopefully that will help,” he said.
Cahill said the money for the library would be used to upgrade the building’s HVAC system.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.