BOSTON — A trio of Gov. Charlie Baker bills are poised to remain in limbo for as long as the next two months.
The House on Thursday adopted extension orders pushing back the deadline for committees to report on Baker's tax relief proposals and his push for omnibus road safety legislation that would strengthen seatbelt use enforcement.
The move could mean that House members will go into April budget deliberations, when a push to adopt the proposals is possible, without any guidance on the tax relief plans from the panel that reviewed them.
Under the new orders, the Revenue Committee will have until Wednesday, May 4, to make a decision on the tax relief proposals, which Baker says are needed, affordable, and can make the state more competitive.
That gives the panel an additional two months beyond the original reporting deadline of Wednesday, March 2 for Baker's tax bills. One bill would offer nearly $700 million in breaks by overhauling how the state handles estate and short-term capital gains taxes, increase tax credits for seniors and child care, boost the available tax deduction for renters, and raise the minimum income level above which Bay Staters must file taxes.
The other tax bill would serve a complementary role aimed at modernizing and streamlining the state tax system. Baker and his top deputies testified before the committee about their proposals on Feb. 22. Some Democrats expressed skepticism about the need for capital gains tax reforms. Another extension order the House adopted gives the Transportation Committee until Friday, April 29, to decide the fate of half a dozen bills including Baker's latest push to convert Massachusetts to a primary seatbelt enforcement system.
While state law mandates seatbelt use, the existing secondary enforcement law allows police to cite motorists for failing to buckle up only if they stop the vehicle for another primary traffic violation such as speeding.
The Baker administration and some road safety groups have argued that empowering police to pull drivers over solely for not wearing a seatbelt would boost their use in Massachusetts, which has one of the lowest buckling rates in the country, but opponents caution the expanded enforcement could exacerbate racial profiling of drivers.