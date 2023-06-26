House Democrats moved Monday to give legislative negotiators more time to craft a final state budget for the fiscal year that begins in five days.
The House Ways and Means Committee opened a poll Monday morning on a $6.66 billion interim budget that Gov. Maura Healey filed last week, which would effectively authorize another month of funding for government services while the final spending plan remains tied up in private House-Senate deliberations.
The committee is not recommending any changes to the bill (H 3936) that Healey filed. Representatives on the committee had a 10:30 a.m. deadline to weigh in on the proposal.
A committee spokesperson said a floor vote is planned in the House later on Monday, and the Senate's session agenda similarly anticipates action.
The interim budget movement signals that the conference committee tasked with hashing out a compromise annual budget bill (H 3901 / S 2400) still needs more time to achieve consensus after the House and Senate took divergent approaches to spending new surtax revenues, permanently authorizing a free school meals program, allowing undocumented students to attend public colleges and universities at in-state tuition rates, and more.
Overdue annual budgets have become the norm in Massachusetts, as Democrats who control the House and Senate show little concern about finishing the spending plan after the July 1 start of the fiscal year and governors from both parties offer little pushback.
Healey is out of the country until Friday on a trade trip to Ireland, and Senate President Karen Spilka is also on an overseas trip to Israel until Saturday.