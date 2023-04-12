BOSTON — Top House Democrats think newly available money from a tax on the state’s highest earners should be used to make school meals free for all students, invest in clean energy updates to aging schools and fix crumbling infrastructure on the MBTA.
A quarter of the projected $1 billion that the state expects to bring in from the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts residents who make over $1 million in a year would go toward MBTA capital investments in the House Ways and Means Committee budget plan that moved forward on a 31-0 vote Wednesday.
House leadership’s budget bill would dedicate $70 million more to MBTA infrastructure than Gov. Maura Healey proposed in March.
Like Healey’s budget, the committee recommends creating a separate fund for surtax revenue called the Education and Transportation Fund. Money in this fund would be required to be spent on education and transportation initiatives, the goal of a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November.
House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz told reporters that 100 percent of the surtax funds in the committee’s plan would supplement existing budget allocations, rather than replacing some current spending to free up other spending space in the budget.
Michlewitz and other House leaders proposed splitting the $1 billion 50/50 into education and transportation investments.
Education Spending
On the education side, House Democrats are recommending $161 million for universal free school meals — something that legislative leaders and Healey have identified as a priority — though the House diverges from Healey’s plan by funding the program through surtax funds, while the governor recommended the spending through a supplemental budget.
The committee’s plan to make this program permanent and funded through the surtax would dedicate about 16 percent of the estimated $1 billion expected in surtax revenue this year to free school meals for all students in the state. Healey did not include the program in her budget, but instead requested $171 million in a supplemental budget to extend universal school meals only through the 2023-2024 school year and directed the Executive Office of Education to report on ways to extend it in the future.
Transportation Spending
As for transportation, House Ways and Means directs more money to the MBTA, and less toward Department of Transportation highways and municipal assistance.
The committee dedicates half of state surtax transportation spending to MBTA capital investments, after a fraught year of infrastructure issues on the T. Their $250 million is 38 percent higher than Healey’s recommended appropriation of $181 million.
The panel also earmarks $65 million for a “safety reserve” and to boost the MBTA’s workforce, as safety and service issues at the T have been blamed on workforce shortages.
Both the governor and House Ways and Means included $5 million to explore the feasibility of implementing a means-tested fare program at the T.
In February 2022, MBTA staff projected that a system-wide means-tested fare program with eligibility set at 200 percent of the federal poverty level would cost $52 million to $85 million per year at existing service levels, or $72 million to $112 million when accounting for the likely increase in demand the option would generate.