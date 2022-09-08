BEVERLY — Varian Medical Systems says it will install a new system at a home near its contaminated former site in an attempt to prevent toxic chemicals from getting inside the house.
In a new filing on Tuesday, the company said it will install a “sub-slab depressurization system” at 34 Longview Drive after recent testing showed high levels of chemicals in the indoor air in the basement. Varian said the level of chemicals inside the house does not pose an “imminent hazard” or “significant risk,” but the levels do exceed the threshold values set by the Massachusetts Department of Environment Protection for indoor air in residential homes.
“This indicates that additional steps are needed to reduce levels of VOC (volatile organic chemicals) in indoor air to a level below the (threshold value),” the report says.
The problem at 34 Longview Drive is reflective of the ongoing concern among residents that toxic chemicals from the contaminated former Varian site at 150 Sohier Road could be getting into their homes. Last November, testing at 34 Longview revealed the presence of “critical exposure pathways” that could allow chemicals from the Varian site that are in the groundwater to get inside the home.
In its latest filing with MassDEP, Varian said it took several steps to limit vapor migration into the home, including installing vapor barriers and sealants in the basement. But even after those measures, tests in July showed higher levels of the chemical tetrachloroethylene in the basement air than before.
Varian said it now expects to install a sub-slab depressurization system, which uses a series of pipes and fans beneath the building to direct vapors outside. The company said it will conduct tests of the indoor air and soil vapor “to document that the system has reduced VOC levels in indoor air to below the (threshold values).”
In a statement, Varian said tests results at 34 Longview Drive “continue to show that there is no significant health risk.”
“We are committed to doing everything possible to work with the community, the city and MassDEP to resolve the issues surrounding the former Varian plant,” the statement said.
David Lang, a groundwater consultant from Beverly who has assisted residents in the Varian matter, said that while the report says there is no “imminent hazard” at the home, “That doesn’t’ mean there’s not a long-term threat.”
“They need to do more evaluation to make sure there’s not a long-term threat,” Lang said.
The residents of 34 Longview Drive could not be reached for comment for this story. Varian said in its report that it has also asked residents of three other homes in the neighborhood if it can conduct tests at their houses but has not been given permission.
Varian has been attempting to clean its former site of hazardous chemicals since 1992. The company had not tested in the indoor air of nearby homes for 20 years until it resumed testing after a Salem News story in 2020 revealed that chemical levels in the groundwater at the site were still high. In February, the MassDEP ruled that the cleanup was not complying with state regulations and ordered the company to come up with a new plan by Dec. 7 or face fines.
