SALEM — Kara McLaughlin, with nine years at the helm of the House of the Seven Gables, will step down from the leadership role in June.
McLaughlin, a former Salem and Danvers teacher and founder of a regional consulting firm, was named to the post in late 2013 after spending most of that year in the role as an interim executive director. Under her leadership, the multi-faceted tourist destination turned around declining visitor numbers through her skills in small business management and education, the organization said in its announcement Thursday.
In an interview, McLaughlin said she doesn’t have any specific plans after she resigns, but that she plans to catch her breath this summer and look to what’s next after her time at the Gables ends.
“She looks at the big picture. She follows our strategic plan, the campus plan and she moves the organization forward, always with the mission in mind,” said Ken Turino, chairperson of the Gables’ board of directors. “She’s attracted both a very accomplished and amazing staff and the most diverse board I’ve ever worked on. She’s given voice to everyone in the community.”
The “mission” of the Gables — its settlement program — isn’t nearly as visible as the organization itself. Its current setup, using cash raised through tourism to fund citizenship and related immigration programming, was launched in 1910 by Settlement Association founder Caroline Emmerton. That year, Emmerton restored the then-named Turner-Ingersoll mansion, renamed it the House of the Seven Gables, and opened it for tours.
“It was a time of transition,” McLaughlin said, referring back to her entry into the organization nearly a decade ago. “I refocused on direct settlement program services including ESL programs, Caribbean Connections and Community Conversations — all of which had gained momentum and recognition pre-COVID. We made large campus and collections care improvements. We worked to gain renewed and increased support from the community and increased visitation.”
Then, the pandemic hit.
Unlike destinations such as the Peabody Essex Museum and Salem Witch Museum, the Gables’ properties are from a different era — smaller and tighter enclosed spaces made reopening in the pandemic near-impossible without severe restrictions once buildings could host visitors again.
“We got hit hard by the pandemic and our ability to serve the visitors in-person,” McLaughlin said. “We had to greatly reduce our capacity. October is such a critical month for us, and we couldn’t even meet demand because we limited the number of people who could get on a tour.”
Even this past year, with businesses reporting record revenue in the 2021 Haunted Happenings season, the Gables was still capping tours at two-thirds of their normal level, according to McLaughlin.
McLaughlin noted that it wasn’t just the staff or their leader that advanced the mission of the Gables under her leadership. Support from the community also made it possible, and that will be critical going forward as the pandemic rages on, she explained.
“We took advantage of every government program we could, the PPP funds, the first and second round, employee retention tax credits were really helpful, and the community was great. We received a lot of financial support from our members, donors,” she said. “We’re hopeful, as things evolve and more people are vaccinated and the pandemic and COVID becomes more like the flu and something that’s just part of life, that we’ll be able to increase our capacity again.”
State Sen. Joan Lovely, a frequent sight at citizenship and naturalization ceremonies, said McLaughlin’s strongest impact on the community is seen in the priority she put on immigration programming.
“Kara has been a tremendous leader for the House of the Seven Gables, in preserving its rich history and promoting the original mission of Caroline Emmerton to assist in welcoming immigrants to our country,” Lovely said, “especially at the annual Naturalization Oath Ceremony.”
McLaughlin, who is married to Salem State University President John Keenan, said she actually planned to leave the organization earlier, as their children entered college. But the pandemic got in the way, she explained.
“I had originally planned on leaving a little earlier but delayed it because of COVID,” she said. “I didn’t feel like I could leave the organization in the middle of that, and now we don’t know when it’s going to end... so I had to put a stake in the sand.”
And by June, according to the Gables, they expect to have a new leader in place. A national search to fill the position began this week with a national recruiting firm taking the job on.
“One of the things we’ll be looking for in a new executive director is someone who believes in and commits to carrying on our mission and what we do with our community,” Turino said. “We do great work here, but that’s not to say we can’t expand. We will look for someone who can be out there in the community working toward greater sustainability and that includes our fundraising.”
