BOSTON — The state House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a $56.2 billion budget buoyed by anticipated tax rebates and cuts and new spending on public transportation, environmental protection, health care and housing.
The spending package, which was approved by a 156-0 vote, is slightly higher than Gov. Maura Healey’s preliminary budget and includes more money for local governments and schools and taps into revenue from the new millionaires’ tax to fund a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives.
The House’s budget doesn’t call for raising taxes or new fees and pumps more money into the state’s reserves or rainy day fund, which would bring the total to more than $9 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
House Ways and Means chairman Aaron Michlewitz said the spending plan signals a shift on Beacon Hill from dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a focus on lowering the cost of living and improving the state's competitiveness.
"Now, as our revenue growth begins to slow and as COVID-era federal programs begin to end, we as a commonwealth must determine how to continue to meet the needs of our residents," the Boston Democrat said in remarks. "This budget aims to do that with historic investments in housing, education and workforce development while keeping Massachusetts a competitive economic engine."
Overall, the House budget calls for increasing state spending by about 4% next fiscal year — slightly more than Gov. Maura Healey’s initial $55.5 billion package.
State aid to cities and towns, used for everything from closing local budget gaps to fixing sidewalks, would increase by 1.6%, or $19 million, to nearly $1.25 billion.
Education aid would increase by $19.6 million to more than $6.5 billion.
The plan also calls for spending $1 billion in proceeds from the newly enacted millionaires’ tax on a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter-approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
That includes $250 million for MBTA capital upgrades, $161 million for universal free meals in public schools and $50 million for college scholarships.
Increased funding for job training, housing, higher education and expanding behavioral health services also are part of the proposal.
The spending package factors in $650 million in tax cuts that are being considered by lawmakers as part of a separate proposal.
During three days of debate, House lawmakers pushed for additional funding or changes to state policy through nearly 1,500 amendments to the spending package. Many were rejected or withdrawn, while others were packaged in large bundles that were approved or rejected on a single voice vote.
Decisions about which amendments made it into the final bill were made in closed door meetings with legislative leaders while the chamber temporarily recessed.
Lawmakers still managed to load the budget with requests for money for local projects and programs, which bumped up the final price tag for the spending plan by $120 million.
Many of the local earmarks divert more state money to local governments, schools, cash-strapped community groups and nonprofit organizations.
Now that the House has wrapped up its work on the budget, the spending package moves to the Senate for consideration. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
