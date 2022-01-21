BEVERLY — The Beverly Housing Authority board of commissioners on Thursday voted to accept proposals from the city to buy two lots on Simon Street and turn them into public parks.
“It’s certainly what the neighbors want and what the city wants,” Beverly Housing Authority director Debra Roy said.
The two lots, at 14 and 34 Simon St., are located in the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood and had been used for years as parks by neighbors. But the Housing Authority recently locked the gates and put the lots up for sale, citing liability and maintenance reasons. The agency, which operates more than 600 units of affordable housing in the city, bought the lots in 1973 but never developed them.
The closing of the lots upset residents, who said they already lack green space in the densely populated neighborhood of multifamily apartments.
At the meeting on Thursday, Roy said a review committee determined that the city’s proposals met all of the agency’s criteria for a sale. The city bid $200,000 each for the lots.
“We are thrilled with the proposals they submitted,” Roy said. The board of directors voted 5-0 to accept the proposals.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” board member Kevin Ascolillo said.
The city was the only bidder for the properties. One potential bidder apparently dropped out after questions arose about whether the past use of public funds to improve the properties would restrict development on them. The Salem News reported that the two lots were developed into parks in 1991 with $40,500 in state grant money.
In its proposals, the city noted that the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood is a designated “environmental justice” community due to a higher concentration of minority residents. Mayor Mike Cahill said the neighborhood would “significantly benefit” from open space rather than development.
“In fact, most houses in the Simon Street neighborhood have no yard space and providing the neighborhood children with safe spaces to play is of utmost importance,” Cahill wrote in a letter accompanying the city’s proposals.
The city plans to develop the lots into “pocket parks” for the use of neighbors and the general public. The lot at 14 Simon St. would be for “passive recreation” while the lot at 34 Simon St. would have a playground. Both parks would have benches, landscaping and picnic tables.
The city said it would pay for the lots with a combination of funds from the Community Preservation Act, American Rescue Plan, and the city’s ‘free cash’ account.
Roy said the money from the sale would go into an account used to benefit Beverly Housing Authority properties.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.