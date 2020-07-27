BOSTON — Two and a half years after Gov. Charlie Baker first began calling for changes to the local zoning process to generate new housing development, a legislative branch will take a vote on the proposal.
But housing justice advocates are pressing the House to add in a range of other protections such as local rent control authorization and an extension to the eviction and foreclosure moratorium.
A coalition of advocacy organizations joined with progressive lawmakers on Monday to endorse six housing-related amendments among the 499 filed to the economic development bill (H 4879) on the House's agenda for Monday afternoon.
Among the bill's many components are authorization for sports betting in Massachusetts and Baker's long-sought reforms reducing the voting threshold needed for local zoning changes from two-thirds to a simple majority. In a joint statement, 10 groups including City Life / Vida Urbana warned that it would be "unconscionable" to approve only the governor's zoning reforms without also approving other measures aimed at protecting low-income households.
"The populations hit hardest by the housing crisis are also among the most impacted by COVID-19: working class residents, low to moderate-income households, Black people, immigrants, and communities of color," the groups said. "The 'Housing Choice' measure would do little to help these groups and in some cases would actually cause harm."
Advocacy groups named six specific amendments they support, which include a revival of local rent control options — which have been banned statewide since a 1994 ballot question — and COVID housing protections that would extend a ban on most evictions and foreclosures for at least a year and freeze rents during that span.
They did not ask for lawmakers to reject the zoning language, stressing that it can be "one part of a strong response."
A coalition including the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and the Massachusetts Municipal Association on Monday praised inclusion of Baker's zoning reforms and asked the House to approve that language "without any divisive or weakening amendments that would impose state-set zoning standards, override local decision-making, or create new avenues for costly and unnecessary litigation."