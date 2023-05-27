Massachusetts is scrambling to build more affordable homes to alleviate a housing crunch that state leaders say is driving up prices, fueling an exodus of residents and hammering the state’s economic competitiveness.
Home prices have risen faster in Massachusetts than in any other state since 1980, according to state housing officials. Rents have increased by 75% since 2000, with some communities seeing costs double in the past two decades.
Meanwhile, the state has permitted only about 500,000 new housing units since 1990, compared to nearly double that between 1960 and 1990, according to state data.
Experts say a shrinking inventory of housing — for both market priced and affordable homes — is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
“Our population needs more housing, and particularly affordable housing, specifically to house our workers, aging family members and our young people,” said Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Beverly-based Harborlight Community Partners, which has worked on numerous affordable housing projects in the North of Boston region. We’re seeing the impact of this, with employers not being able to hire workers and people leaving the state.”
Restricting access
DeFranza said the shortage of housing is rooted, in part, in exclusionary zoning practices fueled by racial discrimination, with white suburban communities using local zoning laws to keep out Black, Hispanic and low-income residents.
“There’s no denying that local zoning was an intent to segregate by race and class,” he said. “It’s resulted in a situation where there is still massive levels of racial segregation, but also economic pressure on the state.”
He says that’s because restrictive zoning laws also depressed housing production for decades, contributing to a shortage of homes and driving up prices.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council estimates the Greater Boston area alone needs at least 435,000 new affordable housing units by 2040 to keep pace with demand.
A state law approved in 1969 shifts the burden onto cities and towns to ensure at least 10% of local housing is affordable.
The Chapter 40B law aimed to encourage affordable development by reducing zoning roadblocks, but housing advocates say it has done little to solve the problem, as towns have found a way around it using restrictive zoning and pretexts about local impact to reject new projects.
A 2021 law signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker seeks to ease restrictive local zoning by allowing town governing bodies to change local zoning with a simple majority vote. A two-thirds vote was previously required.
But housing advocates say towns must still adopt those regulations, so the impact of the policy changes won’t be immediately felt.
The situation is much the same in New Hampshire where the median price of a single-family home jumped by 10% to $440,000 in September, according to the latest report from New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
In 2020, the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority estimated that the state needs to build at least 20,000 more housing units to meet current demand.
The New Hampshire Council on Housing Stability, a panel created by Gov. Chris Sununu, is pushing for the construction of 13,500 new residential units within three years.
Some groups have pointed out that New Hampshire has some of the most restrictive residential development rules in the country, which has contributed to the shortage of housing.
A Healey priority
New England isn’t alone in the struggle to provide more affordable housing. A CNHI News special report found that a crushing lack of housing nationwide combined with skyrocketing home prices and rising home-loan interest rates is putting the dream of homeownership out of reach for many Americans.
Housing is deemed “affordable” when a tenant or homeowner pays no more than 30% of their income on it, according to state housing officials.
On Beacon Hill, policymakers say there is an urgency to take aggressive steps to encourage more home building amid the shrinking inventory that is edging first-time buyers out of the market, where the median price for a single-family home hit $700,000 in February.
The crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it much harder to attract new families and companies, they say.
Gov. Maura Healey is addressing the housing crisis as a key part of her agenda, pledging to take aggressive steps to encourage more building as part of efforts to ease housing costs and make the state more competitive.
Healey’s plan calls for creating a new cabinet-level housing office to channel more money and resources into increasing the state’s housing stock.
The Healey administration also plans to expand programs such as the Housing Choice Initiative, which provides incentives for communities that build more housing, and will rely on the MBTA Communities Law, which requires local governments to build more multi-family homes near public transit systems.
Healey says the housing crunch is one of the biggest issues facing the state, and said progress will require collaboration between local, state and federal governments.
“There aren’t enough homes, simply put, at any price point, either to rent or to buy for too many people around our state,” Healey said in recent remarks. “There aren’t enough resources for families experiencing housing insecurity and facing homelessness, and we are at serious risk of seeing our residents and our businesses go elsewhere to build their futures if they can’t afford to stay here.”