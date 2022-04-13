SALEM — The state’s top housing official told North Shore leaders Wednesday morning that Massachusetts must solve its “housing crisis” if it wants to remain competitive with other states in keeping and attracting skilled workers.
In a talk at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy said the lack of housing is driving up homelessness, making it difficult for young families and seniors to find a place to live, and leaving Massachusetts at risk of losing companies and workers to states with lower costs.
“We have to get our arms around the housing crisis,” Kennealy said. “Literally, the future of Massachusetts depends on it.”
Kennealy spoke as a guest of the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development, which includes leaders from 30 communities on the North Shore. He said the state is facing a severe housing shortage because it has produced half the amount of new housing over the last 30 years that it produced in the previous 30 years, despite a growing economy and population.
Home values in Massachusetts were at the national average in 1980, he noted; now they’re the fourth highest in the country, behind Hawaii, the District of Columbia, and California.
Kennealy, a graduate of St. John’s Prep in Danvers who lives in Lexington, said there’s no place he’d rather live than Massachusetts. But he said the high cost of housing is making it difficult to compete with other states. He pointed out that Houston is attracting new companies because the cost of a house there is one-third the cost of a house in Massachusetts.
“My value proposition if I were selling a business to go there would be, ‘We’ll give you 70% of what Massachusetts has at 30% of the cost,’” he said.
Kennealy said the state has spent $1.4 billion since 2015 to create 20,000 affordable housing units, but 200,000 are needed.
One of the newest measures to try to create more housing is a law passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in January that requires communities with MBTA service to create a zoning district that will allow multifamily housing to be built “by right.” The districts must be created within a half-mile of commuter rail, subway and bus stations.
A total of 175 communities are subject to the new requirements, including several on the North Shore and Cape Ann along the Rockport and Newburyport commuter lines.
Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga wrote a letter to Kennealy last week saying the new guidelines should not be “one size fits all.” Asked on Wednesday after his talk how much leeway communities will have regarding developments in newly created MBTA districts, Kennealy replied: “They’ve got some.”
“It’ll be ‘as of right’ to develop multifamily housing, but in terms of the size and the shape and the appearance of the housing there’s some (leeway),” he said. “We’re deep into the technical details on that one, but there will be some leeway for sure.”
Kennealy said the communities that are subject to the new MBTA districts should understand that any new housing is a “long-term proposition.”
“Most of the anxiety I’ve heard about this has been as if it was a mandate to produce housing. It’s a mandate to zone,” he said. “It’ll take time. We’re not trying to drop a certain number of units in a community overnight. You’ve got to get the zoning right, and then from there development hopefully will follow. But it will follow over a longer period of time.”
