Valentine’s Day is so intertwined with chocolate that the two are almost synonymous. Yet it doesn’t have to come in a red, heart-shaped box to make your special someone(s) feel the love on Feb. 14. A really good chocolate cake hits the sweet spot on V Day too.
These moist and tender cupcakes should satisfy even the pickiest chocolate lover’s cocoa cravings. Sweetened with white and brown sugars, the batter is enhanced with a secret ingredient most everyone has at the ready — a cup of very strong, freshly brewed coffee, which amplifies the chocolate flavor.
The original recipe in “Baking for the Holidays” is meant to make three 6-inch “gift” cakes, but I opted for Valentine-themed cupcakes. (You’ll make enough batter for 48 mini cupcakes or 2 dozen regular-sized cupcakes.)
Made from simple, everyday ingredients, they’re easy enough to whip up on a school night with the kids. Or, make them in advance to sneak into your sweetheart’s lunchbox.
I added strawberry jam to the frosting to give it color and a sweet, strawberry flavor but you could also use strawberry puree or opt for plain vanilla icing. Sprinkles, colored sanding sugar, miniature sandwich cookies and chocolate kisses add texture, color and a bit of holiday flair.
CHOCOLATE SWEETHEART CUPCAKES
PG tested
For cupcakes
1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
1/2 cup whole milk, room temperature
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup strong, freshly brewed coffee, hot
M&Ms, sprinkles, colored sanding sugar, miniature cookies and chocolate kisses, for decorating
For icing
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
4 cups powdered sugar, plus extra, as needed
1/4 cup whole milk, at room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Drop or two of red food coloring gel
2 tablespoons strawberry jam or fruit spread
Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat to 350 degrees.
Line two 12-cup standard muffin tin or two 24-cup mini muffin tins with cupcake liners.
In medium bowl, combine sour cream, milk, oil, eggs and vanilla.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, combine flour, white and brown sugars, cocoa powder, baking soda and powder and salt. With mixer on low speed, slowly add the milk and beat until combined, 20 to 30 seconds. Slowly pour the hot coffee into the batter and mix until just combined. Using a spatula, give the batter a couple of turns to make sure it is fully mixed.
Divide batter evenly in the prepared muffin pans, making sure to leave some room at the top for expansion.
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes for standard cupcakes, or 10 to 12 minutes for mini cupcakes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean.
Cool the cupcakes in the tin on a rack for at least 10 minutes, then remove from pan and cool on rack completely.
While cupcakes are cooling, make frosting. In a medium bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat the butter until light and smooth. Beat in 3 cups powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until smooth and creamy.
Beat in the strawberry jam into the vanilla frosting. Mix in the remaining 1 cup powdered sugar, plus extra as needed, until smooth and creamy.
Frost and decorate cooled cupcakes as desired with cookies, sprinkles, chocolate kisses, M&Ms and/or colored sugar.
Makes enough for a crowd.
— Adapted from “Baking for the Holidays” by Sarah Kieffer (Chronicle, $25)