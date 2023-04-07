PEABODY — Citizens Inn, a local nonprofit in Peabody working to break the patterns of instability that lead to homelessness and hunger across the North Shore, is hosting a Brunch and Learn Series.
Events will include brunch, networking, information sharing, a speaker panel and topic-based discussions around pertinent social justice issues, current and emerging community needs, and vital resources throughout the North Shore. Brunch and Learns are free events open to anyone who works, lives, or supports the North Shore Community.
The next event will take place Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Citizens Inn Resource Center at Haven from Hunger, 71 Wallis St. in Peabody. In honor of National Volunteer Month, stop by to learn all the many ways in which volunteering can help you physically, mentally, and professionally. Also, learn how you, your colleagues, friends, and/or family can give back and make a real difference. Brunch will be prepared and served by the Citizens Inn catering workforce program in partnership with Northeast Arc.
“At Citizens Inn, it is important to us to do our part in educating the community on what affects the populations and community members we are supporting and what we can do as a community to be a part of the solution,” said Drea Rhoades, Senior Development Officer at Citizens Inn.
Speaker panelists include Don Preston, a board member and retired executive director of Essex County Habitat for Humanity; Rose Trefry, the volunteer coordinator at Essex County Habitat for Humanity; Kate Benashski, Program Director of client services at Citizens Inn; and Drea Rhoades. All panelists are also avid volunteers.
For questions or to RSVP, email arhoades@citizensinn.org or call 978-735-4478. To learn more about Citizens Inn, visit citizensinn.org.