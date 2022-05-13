BEVERLY — In recognition of Older Americans Month, the Beverly Human Rights Committee will hold a conversational session at Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St., on Monday, May 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Conversational topics will include:
- What does advocacy look like for older adults engaged in community issues?, and will include two real-time examples in Beverly. Beverly Planning Director Darlene Wynne will provide background information on the proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance, and Beverly Human Rights Committee member Paul Lanzikos will review the situation with Oceanview Assisted Living.
- What municipal resources are available for people who are growing older in Beverly and what are the roles of the Council on Aging and the Beverly Human Rights Committee?
- What do older adults in Beverly expect from the municipality in terms of resources and access to professionals to support them?
Expected participants include City Council President Julie Flowers, City Councilors Brendan Sweeney, Steve Crowley, Todd Rotondo and Kathleen Feldman, and Beverly Human Rights Committee members Leah Jones, Paul Goodwin, Rabbi Alison Adler, Mindy D'Ippolito and Paul Lanzikos.