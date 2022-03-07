Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with clearing skies after some evening light rain. Thunder is possible early. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.