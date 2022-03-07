SALEM — A crowd of about 200 people filled the sanctuary to standing room only Sunday evening at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, and still others gathered outside the building for a prayer vigil for Ukraine, which is under military siege by Russia.
The vigil was organized in collaboration with many of Salem's other churches and several pastors attended and offered words of support, encouragement and prayer, according to St. John's pastor the Rev. James Morris. Local officials, including Mayor Kim Driscoll and state Rep. Paul Tucker, also attended the vigil.
St. John's is located at 124 Bridge St.