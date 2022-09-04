GLOUCESTER — Jane Danikas loves butterflies. Particularly monarch butterflies. Danikas loves monarchs so much that out at her house in Annisquam, she breeds them by the hundreds every day. and this past Friday, she released them by the hundreds on Stacy Boulevard.
Hundreds came to watch as the monarchs, arguably the most beautiful and beloved of all butterflies, were freed. Monarchs are an endangered species whose numbers are dwindling yearly by the millions. Vulnerable victims of a perfect storm of negatives, from climate change to toxins, their plight has dire implications, not just for the monarchs, but for the entire ecological system of which the monarch is a vital part.
Danikas says Friday's event is her way of making a statement; the statement being that monarchs need help and that she needs help helping them.
There is only one way to do this, says Danikas, and that, in a word, is milkweed.
Milkweed is how monarchs become monarchs. They lay their tiny eggs on the bottom of milkweed leaves and when the eggs hatch into caterpillars, the caterpillars eat the milkwood leaf until they fatten up into chrysalides, before finally spreading their gorgeous monarch wings. Danikas would like to see the North Shore's gardens abloom with milkweed.
A wildflower indigenous to New England, milkweed is easy to grow and requires little maintenance. It’s said to have been given its name by admiring colonials, who — attracted by the plant’s deep orange flower — named them for England’s then king, William III, prince of Orange.
Friday’s event, while celebrating the monarch’s beauty, was also meant to sound an alarm for an endangered eco-system that depends on these winged creatures. This is not just about aesthetics, not just about gardening, but about becoming what “Monarchians” like Danikas call “citizen science” right in your backyard.
The monarch is not just a butterfly, but a ‘gateway’ to understanding the world’s fabulous but fragile ecosystem.
They are famous for migrating by the tens of millions from New England’s winter freeze, flying thousands of miles to the warmth of a Mexican forest.
But in recent years, their numbers have dwindled, and that, says Jane Danikas, has dire implications, not just for the monarchs, but for the entire ecological system of which the monarch is a part.
This, says Jane Danikas, just cannot come to pass, and won’t come to pass provided people would please just start planting milkweed in their gardens.