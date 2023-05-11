DANVERS — More than 350 people turned out to support a free drag makeup event for teens at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers Wednesday evening.
Their message was loud and very clear as they chanted outside the library and used Pride flags and signs to block a handful of protesters who opposed the event.
Drag isn’t a threat, they chanted. Neither is the LGBTQ+ community, or anything else that promotes acceptance, inclusivity or love.
“I want my son to grow up in a world where he knows everybody’s welcome,” said Emily Black, a Beverly resident who brought her toddler with her to support the drag event Wednesday. “Drag is a beautiful art form and I see nothing wrong with it.”
Hosted by Salem Drag Queen Miz Diamond Wigfall, 18 youth signed up with parent permission for the event, library Director Noelle Boc said.
The goal was to teach kids how to create theatrical makeup looks in a safe and age-appropriate environment, and was an event teens in the Danvers Public Schools system had requested.
“While not all programs will appeal to everyone, it is important that all members of our community feel welcome and see themselves reflected in our programming and our collections,” Boc said. “Everyone is not only welcome here; they belong here.”
About 10 protesters holding signs like “Make America Great Again: Vote Republican,” “Straight Pride” and others that implied drag performers groom children or are inappropriate for minors stood outside the library ahead of Wednesday’s event. Their number dwindled to about five by the time teens showed up to participate in the makeup tutorial.
“I’ve been to drag shows, I’ve seen how sexual they are, and they shouldn’t be around minors in any aspect,” said Danvers resident Denise Page, who was protesting with her 15-year-old grandson.
“I don’t care if they want to go and be themselves and dress a man and read a story. They don’t have to be dressed up as a woman with boobs all hanging out and clown makeup.”
While many drag performances include sexual content that’s appropriate for an 18+ audience in their nightclub acts, that doesn’t mean every drag event is inappropriate for kids, said supporter and fellow drag performer Syd Romo, who goes by Stabatha Christie on stage and lives in Boston.
At drag storytimes for children hosted at bookstores and libraries across the country, the performers aren’t wearing overly revealing outfits. and like Wednesday’s programming, these are meant to be inclusive, wholesome spaces for kids of all ages.
The only difference: The host is wearing makeup, donning a wig and, most often, is Queer.
“All we’re trying to do here is teach kids how to do makeup,” Romo said. “Gay, straight, trans, whatever. Makeup is fun. It’s art. It’s no different than painting on a canvas, only your face is the canvas. I really don’t see what’s so scary.”
Topsfield resident Gayle McGlauflin attended the rally in support of the makeup event with her young daughters. She said she wants them to be accepting of all people, and has enjoyed taking them to drag story hour events in the past.
“It was one of the most amazing events,” McGlauflin said. “(The drag queen) read some great books and sang them some really powerful songs about self love that included symbolism of all the different colors of the rainbow, and they loved it. They couldn’t care what gender was wearing a dress.”
McGlauflin is also a pastor. She said that God wants people of all backgrounds to be accepted.
“We have to support everyone, especially the people that aren’t being supported,” her 11-year-old daughter Savanna added.
State Rep. Sally Kerans and state Sen. Joan Lovely attended the demonstration in support of the makeup event. As did members of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee and Select Board members Gardner Trask and David Mills.
Now 80, Mills said that years ago, he never would have expected to see an outpouring of support like this for the LGBTQ+ community in his hometown.
“I have a hope that Danvers will become a safe and welcoming place for gays and lesbians, trans people and all minorities, and if we are not there yet, I am overwhelmed with the showing of love over hate,” he said, choking up. “It’s what I always hoped for.”
Pride flags donned the side of his car as he drove by supporters on his way out of the demonstration.
These supporters shouted chants like “Drag isn’t dangerous, but bigots are” and “Go home Nazis” at the protesters against the event.
While both sides were mostly amicable, some supporters did flip off the anti-drag protesters, and one woman holding an American flag adorned with the words “God Bless America” and a cross elbowed a man in the groin as he tried to block her with a Pride flag.
That was on the street away from the teens doing makeup inside the library. Other teens, like four girls from Marblehead High School, showed up to support Miz Diamond Wigfall.
“Being at Miz Diamond’s events has been the most amazing thing ever,” said 17-year-old Bella Takata. “I’ve had a really hard time coming to embrace my sexuality, and being in that space just as a young Queer person is so inspiring and I’ve never felt better about who I am.
Supporters of the event thanked the library for hosting spaces like this for Queer children during a Library Board of Trustees meeting held later Wednesday evening.
Salem resident Pamela Geiser said that in times where accepting spaces are being stripped from Queer children, it’s encouraging to see that isn’t the case in Danvers.
“I really appreciate that not only are you having your library shelves full, but they are hosting events like this, because it allows children like me to feel seen and to be heard and to feel safe,” Geiser said.
