SALEM — The friends that stay together save each other.
This semester, Salem State University professor John Keenan took time off to donate a kidney to Joe Oehlers, a near-life-long friend he first crossed paths with at Harvard University in 1983, when the two were starting as freshmen. The surgery for both men took place Oct. 14, with Keenan going under a knife at 7:30 a.m., and the kidney being flown to Ohio and given to Oehlers within just a few hours.
“Doctors came in, grabbed my kidney, flew it to Ohio,” Keenan said. “I think around 10, 10:30 is when I heard it was successful and actually working. I literally started to cry.
“It was a very emotional day,” Keenan said, laughing. “Joe talks about it matter-of-factly.”
Of course, to celebrate Thanksgiving, Joe’s alive and living in comfort.
“Oh, I had every sort of emotion, starting back around June when it became clear that I was going to get a kidney — and it was going to be this particular person in my life who was going to give me that kidney,” said Oehlers, joining Keenan for a virtual interview from his home in Zanesville, Ohio. “I feel incredibly fortunate to be where I am, and to have people like John in my life that I do, because right now, as we sit, I feel better than I’ve felt in two years.”
This kidney story starts 38 years ago, when six men converged on Cambridge. In addition to Keenan and Oehlers, they include Salem resident Jim Higgins along with Mike O’Connell, Tim Sweeney and Ted Kane, who live elsewhere in the region.
“When you’re at Harvard... I’m a little different. They might say I’m a lot different from the other five,” said Oehlers, who was an out-of-state student. “The other five were from Boston and surrounding areas... Salem, as I mentioned, Methuen, Lowell and Weston.”
The men were initially scattered “among six different rooming groups as freshmen,” Oehlers said. By sophomore year, they were all in Harvard’s Kirkland House, and by the end of their time at Harvard, they were living together in a single rooming group in Kirkland.
The six would graduate with their various degrees and enter the workforce. For Keenan, that included stints in Salem’s legal department and as a state representative before becoming Salem State’s 14th president in 2017.
“We’ve all been very close. Joe is like a brother to me. He’s like a family member, like all of us college roommates,” Keenan said. “We’ve been through law school graduations, business school graduations, kids in college, parents passing away. We’ve been through all this stuff together and are now looking to spend more time together as we age a little more.”
That was almost derailed, however, in the fall of 2020 when Oehlers was first diagnosed with stage-three kidney disease. The diagnosis came last September.
“When I got the diagnosis, I wasn’t feeling too horribly — kind of run down, really fatigued, not feeling great but not feeling incapacitated,” Oehlers said. “When it got to the end of last year and early 2021, I started feeling it more. It affects sleep, so I didn’t sleep at all, felt really fatigued. You could tell looking at me my appetite was pretty healthy... and that went away.”
Oehlers went on dialysis in March and, soon after, hit the market for a kidney.
“While I’m getting test after test after test to determine if I’m a rightful recipient, potential donors are going through a graduated process to determine if they’re a potential donor,” he said.
Keenan soon requested a test and got a cheek-swabbing kit sent to his home. He later found out he was on a short list of eligibility, prompting an intense wave of tests touching each organ in the body.
Generally speaking, kidney donors and recipients don’t find out each other’s identities until near the end of the process, according to Oehlers. But in this case, it was hard to keep the two from talking once anybody realized Keenan was moving forward as a possible donor.
“It got to a point where I knew John was the guy,” Oehlers said, adding that the final list of candidates hit in June and had nine lines on it. “No. 1 on that list was John Keenan. There were nine there... the process is you start at the top and work your way down. When I heard he was the first person on the list... I knew it was going to be John.
“I told people, ‘I’m going to get John Keenan’s kidney. You just watch,’” Oehlers said, laughing more as Keenan smiled from his office. “I knew he was going to be healthy enough, and I knew he was determined. When I heard that back in June, I figured it was just a matter of time.”
The two were upbeat when discussing the operation on Nov. 16.
“I joke with Joe... I expect him to start talking with a Boston accent,” Keenan said.
Oehlers didn’t have an accent during their interview. Still, both men said they’re thankful for each other this Thanksgiving.
“Having gone through this experience and the remarkable joy I get out of this as a result... I’m so thankful,” Keenan said. “It has been a truly life-altering experience and opportunity to help a friend and be appreciative that I was in good-enough shape to be able to do that.”
“John had a life-altering — and I don’t doubt that it’s life-altering — experience. I had a life-saving experience because of John,” Oehlers said. “There’s a lot to be thankful for, and this year is one where I’m going to be extremely thankful for what I have in my life and who I have in my life... and that I have more life.”
