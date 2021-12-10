SALEM — Lyla Harrod is a sober, recently transitioned transgender woman with a new energy for life and regional hiking record just begging to be beaten.
In fact, she would be honored to hold the second-fastest time. Or the third, fourth or fifth. It’s the Bay Circuit Trail, spanning 230 miles of connected trails from Kingston to Newburyport. The fastest known time to beat for a self-supported thru-hike — actually, the only known time to beat — is six days, seven hours, and seven minutes. and this was after completing the Appalachian Trail this summer.
A self-supported thru-hike means she did the trails without help to begin and end each day. She’s also the first recorded time, with the only other fastest-known-time for the trail being a supported hike.
“A supported hike would be if I had friends who had a van and they’d meet me every 10 miles with snacks and water and little things I need, or they’d set up a camp for me at night or a ride to a hotel,” Harrod said. “Self-support means I didn’t have a support team. I was responsible for getting my own water, food, my own lodging.”
So get hiking.
“I didn’t break the sound barrier. I set the bar as a way of encouraging others to get over it,” Harrod said. “That time I put up isn’t an exceptional time by fastest-known-time standards. It’s a very achievable time.”
Harrod is a Danvers native, past director of DanversCARES, and current board member at the North Shore Alliance for LGBTQ+ Youth (NAGLY). She first caught the trail bug in her mid-20s while living on the West Coast.
“I had access to the Cascades and Olympics, and I had a friend who was willing to show me the ropes a little bit,” Harrod said. “I just really fell in love with it and, after a few years, I moved back to the East Coast and continued exploring the White Mountains and building up my skillset through weekend backpacking trips.”
Along the way, Harrod battled — and defeated — alcoholism. She then capitalized on her new-found strength and completed her transition to a woman.
“I reached a jumping-off point because, through getting sober and through my gender transition, you realize you only have that one life to live — and I wanted to make the absolute most of it,” Harrod said. “A lot more became possible for me, and doing the Appalachian Trail went from being a pipe dream to being within my grasp.”
There’s just one problem, though: The Appalachian Trail spans 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine, including treks through areas known for prejudice and transphobia.
“It may seem scary to people, because people know the statistics for violence perpetrated toward transgender women. I knew it was a fear I was going to have to walk through,” Harrod said. “The fear of being constantly mis-gendered by people, facing transphobia... they were somewhat well-founded. Those things did happen. I did see transphobia, and I was mis-gendered.
“But the fear wasn’t as... it wasn’t what I thought it could be,” Harrod continued. “I had built it up in my head that I was going to be unable to withstand the challenge, that I’d be nervous to do so.”
For that, Harrod found a new mission: To show that thru-hiking as a transgender woman is an adventure worth taking and safely achievable.
“I was looking for support, and I was looking for community. That’s what encouraged me to be public about what I was doing. I started writing for an (outdoors) website called The Trek,” Harrod said. “My goal is to provide a resource for people, to show people it has been done and literally be there for them.”
Of course, finishing the Appalachians in August only led Harrod to her next challenge: Hiking the trails she found in her own backyard.
The Bay Circuit Trail is one such network. Beginning in Kingston, the network weaves west through Bridgewater and Easton, then northwest toward Southborough and Framingham. It then bends northeast toward Andover before shooting due-east toward the coast in Newburyport. Harrod first discovered it after finding a sign at Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield announcing the trail’s presence in the area.
“It was incredible, just a gorgeous trail,” she said. “And to see the intimate insides of the North Shore, these beautiful, magical spots that exist in each town that, if you were driving, you’d never see... I sort of took it on as a hobby.”
To read Harrod’s work on The Trek, visit thetrek.co/author/lyla-h/. You can also find Harrod on Instagram, @seltzerskelter.
For more on the Bay Circuit Trail, visit baycircuit.org.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.