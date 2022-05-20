Ice cream shops across the North Shore and Cape Ann have felt the hit of a Richardson’s ice cream shortage just as the summer is starting to kick off.
The sugar supplier for Middleton-based Richardson’s Ice Cream did not perform its scheduled delivery several weeks ago, explained Ned Bolth, manager of Richardson’s. For a week and a half after, the company was unable to make its award-winning ice cream.
“The timing of the ingredient shortfall was particularly unfortunate in that many of our wholesale customers had just placed their season opening order, which depleted our freezers,” Bolth said in an email Friday.
The ice cream supplier ran low on many of its flavors and could not send its wholesale customers the full amount of ice cream and flavors they ordered, he said.
While Richardson’s is back running at full capacity after the last of the needed ingredients arrived at its factory Tuesday, some ice cream shops are still short on the sweet treat.
“We are working hard to replenish our stock so that we can serve all our customers as usual in the coming days,” Bolth said. “We are not there yet, but will do all in our power to get there as soon as possible.”
Carl’s Cones in Gloucester, which sells Richardson’s ice cream, didn’t have any chocolate soft serve Friday because of the shortage, said Brett Goulart, the shop’s manager.
“Usually, it doesn't take super long to restock but it’s just definitely a lot more difficult,” Goulart said. “Obviously, that’s a big flavor for us.”
In Salem, Maria’s Sweet Somethings owner Maria Harris said the shortage could keep her shop from getting all of the flavors it usually sells.
“It's probably not going to affect me as much as I thought it was going to affect me, but they have a backlog of flavors so I probably will not be getting all the flavors I want,” Harris said.
Harris might switch over some of her flavors to ones that are in stock to make sure her shop doesn’t run out of ice cream in light of the shortage, she said.
“I don't want to scare anybody because it's not as bad as it's made out to be, so it'll be OK,” she said, adding that her shop is open until 10 p.m. daily.
Leavitt’s Ice Cream in Atkinson, New Hampshire, another of Richardson’s commercial customers, has started selling ice cream from another supplier due to the shortage, according to a post on the shop’s Facebook page Wednesday.
On Thursday, Leavitt’s posted that Richardson’s had received its order and was back to making ice cream.
“Not to worry, we will have our freezers stocked,” Leavitt’s said in the post.
Cherry Farm Creamery in Danvers makes its own ice cream. And while it’s not having supply issues as significant as Richardson’s, supervisor and ice cream maker Joseph Kehoe said getting cups, spoons, plates and other containers for Cherry Farm has been a challenge since last summer.
The shop also struggled to get soft serve a month ago due to an issue with the Lynnfield-based creamery Hood, Kehoe said.
“It's just been kind of hard this year with chain suppliers and shipments and stuff like that,” Kehoe said.
Cherry Farm posted on its Facebook page Thursday that the ice cream makers there are “doing everything they can to make sure all of your favorite flavors and treats will be waiting for you when you arrive.”
“The supply chain issues in the ‘ice cream world’ have been very tough on not only us but our fellow shop owners and we sympathize with all of them, especially those who rely on other vendors for their ice cream,” the creamery said in the post. “It’s during times like these that being a small family business is even tougher.”
