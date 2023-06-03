BEVERLY — A Beverly native has written a book about her harrowing descent into addiction and her ongoing recovery.
Christine Bennett Corbett, who now lives in Florida, said she wrote “No Emergency Contact: An Addict’s Journey to Freedom” as a form of “catharsis” for her and a way to help others who are dealing with addiction.
“My main purpose is, if I can do it anyone can,” she said. “I was a hot mess and everybody gave up on me. I was a lost cause.”
Corbett, 56, grew up in Beverly, graduated from Beverly High School, went to North Shore Community College and Salem State, and had a good job with the Essex District Attorney’s office. She got married in 1994 and had three children.
While Corbett outwardly had a normal life — soccer mom, Cub Scout leader, minivan driver — she was heading down a path of addiction. She had begun drinking and smoking marijuana in 10th grade. At age 21, she tried cocaine.
Corbett said her addiction took off when her mother committed suicide. Eventually, she began smoking crack. The drug, she wrote, turned her life into “a bag of chaos.” She began lying and stealing so she could buy crack. She even stole from her kids — including jewelry from her daughters and a piggy bank from her son.
“My heart is still broken from what I did to my kids,” Corbett wrote. “I don’t know if that will ever go away. It does keep me motivated to never go back.”
Corbett said she went to rehab at least 21 times. She was in jail seven times and mental health facilities three times, for attempted suicide. She was homeless for six months, couch-hopping and living in a tent in an organized camp for people who were homeless. When she had to fill out a form to get in, she realized she had no one to list as her emergency contact.
“I’d broken everyone’s trust, spirit and heart,” she wrote. “I’d destroyed everything and everyone in my path, a vengeful tornado.”
Corbett said the turning point came when she missed her son’s high school graduation because she was in jail. After many failed attempts at rehabilitation, she said she has now been sober for almost seven years. She credits therapy, meditation, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and prayer for helping in her recovery. In her self-published book, she tells a story of seeing Jesus reach down and pull her out of a crack house.
“I didn’t get to the point of clarity until I realized how much God loves me,” she said. “My faith is unshakeable to me.”
Corbett said she has repaired relationships with many of her family members, including her children. In an interview, her father, Louis Bennett, a retired Beverly Fire Department captain, said he is “proud” of her for writing the book and trying to help others.
“When somebody goes through the kind of things she put herself through, and then to find a way to overcome it, is really something,” Bennett said. “She wanted to convey to people that no matter how bad it gets there’s always hope, but you’ve got to be committed to that.”
Corbett said she now has her own ministry, Butterfly Blessings, in which she packs backpacks for homeless people with clothes, blankets, socks and other items. On June 24, she is scheduled to do a book-signing at Serenity Now Books & Gifts in Palm Harbor, Florida.
“I just want people to know that if we are breathing, there is hope,” she said.
