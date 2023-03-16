BOSTON — With Massachusetts in the early days of its most significant expansion of gambling in a decade, a researcher from the United Kingdom shared his perspective on how gambling worked its way from the shadows of society to the mainstream, and the implications that has had in Britain.
The Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University School of Law hosted a webinar Wednesday afternoon that focused on “how the gambling industry misleads regulators and imperils the public’s health.” It featured executive director Mark Gottlieb, anti-tobacco litigator Richard Daynard, gambling researchers from the UK, and Harry Levant, a gambling addict in recovery.
Jim Orford, emeritus professor of clinical and community psychology at the University of Birmingham and an author on gambling harms, said that gambling is something of a reverse Robin Hood.
“We know that gambling contributes to inequality because in terms of percent of income, percent of wealth, that is lost to gambling, the relatively poor are contributing more than the relatively rich,” he said. “So in a way, gambling has become something that is being taken from the poor and given to the rich.”
Orford told attendees that the only legal betting available when he was a “youngster” was on horse races, and bets could only be placed at a track or with a “booker’s runny” in a backroom or back alley. Then, in the 1960s, betting “shops” or “offices” were allowed so bettors didn’t have to travel to the track itself. The National Lottery was created in the 1990s and the 2005 Gambling Act “essentially normalized gambling as a commercial activity,” he said.
“So what we’ve now got is a total transformation of the place of gambling in society. It’s now not just tolerated as it was in the 1970s, 1980s, even in the 1990s, it was considered something that, yes, people did and it should be tolerated but it shouldn’t be encouraged,” Orford said. “And this was a complete transformation in my lifetime. It is extraordinary, I just wanted to get across to you just how extraordinary that has been.”
Orford added, “And Britain, I know, is an exception in some ways. I mean, we have rather lead the way, I’m sorry to say, in gambling. But I know much the same has been happening in the United States.”
Once mostly confined to destinations like Las Vegas or Atlantic City, commercial gambling has taken off across the United States in recent decades. Massachusetts legalized casino-style gaming in 2011, with then-House Speaker Robert DeLeo playing a major role in the expansion of gambling. DeLeo now works as a “university fellow for public life” at Northeastern University, whose law school hosted Wednesday’s gambling harms event.
There were 981 tribal or commercial casinos across 44 American states at the end of 2022, according to the American Gaming Association, including three in Massachusetts.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in May 2018 that states were free to legalize sports betting, 36 states have done so and 33 are taking bets, the AGA said.
And in turn, state governments have become increasingly accustomed to the revenue that is generated from gambling activity including in Massachusetts.