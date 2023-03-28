PEABODY — An intersection at Lowell and King streets that’s considered to be “very dangerous” will undergo safety improvements, following support from the City Council.
The city will spend about $105,000 to add a new mast arm and two new signals, along with a 14-foot tall post to make the left turn signal more visible at the four-way intersection, which also crosses Endicott Street, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at the council’s meeting last Thursday night.
“I think all of you are very familiar with this spot,” Bettencourt told councilors. “It’s certainly a very busy, very dangerous intersection.”
Residents at a City Council meeting in September called the intersection a “bad situation waiting to happen.” Mainly, because current traffic signals there — the oldest in the city — are difficult to see.
Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle said at that meeting that she hears of accidents at the intersection almost weekly, mostly involving vehicles that are traveling from downtown west toward King and Endicott streets.
She led the initiative to improve the intersection after multiple residents complained about it to the council last year.
“I want to thank public services and the mayor for expediting this project and making it a priority,” Daigle said at Thursday’s meeting.
Work will likely start this year on the upgrades, but there’s no set time frame for its completion yet because the project still has to go out to bid, Bettencourt told The Salem News.
While the city is footing the entirety of the project’s bill for now, it is planned to receive $60,000 in reimbursement for it from a Chapter 40B housing development slated to go up at 15 King St.
The 40B will add 133 new condos, 34 of which will be considered affordable housing, and was approved by the city over a year ago. But despite its green light from officials, the city won’t receive that $60,000 contribution to the intersection project until the developer pulls building permits for the housing — which it has yet to do.
“I just feel, and I know Councilor Daigle and others feel the same way, that that’s something that could take some time,” Bettencourt said Thursday. “It will take time, but we wanted to move forward on this and try to repair and improve this intersection as soon as we can.”
The King Street project is moving forward, Community Development Director Curt Bellavance said in January. Attorney Jason Panos, who is representing the developers, said at the time that existing buildings at the site will be demolished before the project applies for building permits.
Councilor at-Large Tom Gould thanked the city and Daigle for their work to improve the intersection.
“Eventually, someone’s going to get killed there and I’m glad you’ve been able to get some action,” Gould said.
