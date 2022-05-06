TOPSFIELD — William Hodges, a Topsfield representative to the Masconomet Regional School Committee, held onto his seat by more than a 2-1 margin in Thursday's town election.
Hodges received 562 votes to challenger Kathleena Scarpato's 268 votes, according to unofficial results posted on the town's website Thursday evening.
It was the only contested race on the ballot.
Hodges has served on the committee since 2014, when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term and then re-elected to subsequent three-year terms.
Scarpato was making a second try at winning a seat on the committee.
Voters also elected Rafael McDonald to a three-year term on the Select Board. McDonald has served on the town's Cable TV Advisory Committee.
Andrew Prazar was re-elected to the Elementary School Committee, joined by a new member, Candice Snyder.
Gail Bryson was re-elected to the library board of trustees along with a new member, Nancy Lehman.
Incumbents Gregory Mellinger and Jennie Merrill were re-elected to new three-year terms on the Planning Board.
Three other incumbents who had no challengers were re-elected: Town Moderator Stephen Whalen, Assessor Lynn Conant, and Commissioner of Trust Funds Thomas Walsh.