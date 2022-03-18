Kick-Off Party
Salem Arts Association, 159 Derby St., Salem
Thursday, March 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Meet visiting filmmakers and friends for noshes by Root. Sample offerings from Old Planters Brewing and Deacon Giles Distillery. Enjoy music by Dan Kupka.
Mass Reality Check
Cinema Salem, 1 East India Square Mall, Salem
Friday, March 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Documentary shorts showcase for Massachusetts college and university students and recent grads. A jury of film industry sponsors bestows the MRC Award with prizes provided by Boris FX and Talamas. Programming staff from Salem Film Fest and representatives from Watertown-based Documentary Educational Resources and Boston-based Women in Film and Video New England will meet with the winners to offer career advice. Filmmakers Q&A.
SFF Social
Sea Level Oyster Bar, 94 Wharf St., Salem
Friday, March 25, 9-11 p.m.
Fest filmmakers and friends gather to network and hear the music of Molly Pinto Madigan.
Keeping It Reel
Cinema Salem, 1 East India Square Mall, Salem
Saturday, March 26, 10-11 a.m.
Showcase of Massachusetts high school students’ doc shorts. Prizes awarded by Boris FX and Talamas. Filmmakers Q&A.
SFF Soirée
Colonial Hall at Rockafellas, 231 Essex St., Salem
Saturday, March 26, 9 p.m.- midnight
Fest goers, filmmakers and organizers for some rockin’ fare and tunes provided by Naavi Strings.
Beer Tasting
The Cabot, 286 Cabot St, Beverly
Sunday, March 27, after 3:35 p.m. screening
21+ free beer tasting with paid ticket to “One Pint At A Time,” at The Cabot.
Film Fest Salon
The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
Sunday, March 27, 7:45-8:30 p.m.
Gathering to discuss films of the Fest’s 15th edition and decide selections to stream.
Coffee Time
Live Streaming
Sunday, April 3, 11 a.m.-noon
Fest organizers chat online with superstars of the Fest, visiting filmmakers and more. Coveted Salem Film Fest Audience Award winner announced.