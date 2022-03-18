Kick-Off Party

Salem Arts Association, 159 Derby St., Salem

Thursday, March 24, 5:30-7 p.m.

Meet visiting filmmakers and friends for noshes by Root. Sample offerings from Old Planters Brewing and Deacon Giles Distillery. Enjoy music by Dan Kupka.

Mass Reality Check

Cinema Salem, 1 East India Square Mall, Salem

Friday, March 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Documentary shorts showcase for Massachusetts college and university students and recent grads. A jury of film industry sponsors bestows the MRC Award with prizes provided by Boris FX and Talamas. Programming staff from Salem Film Fest and representatives from Watertown-based Documentary Educational Resources and Boston-based Women in Film and Video New England will meet with the winners to offer career advice. Filmmakers Q&A.

SFF Social

Sea Level Oyster Bar, 94 Wharf St., Salem

Friday, March 25, 9-11 p.m.

Fest filmmakers and friends gather to network and hear the music of Molly Pinto Madigan.

Keeping It Reel

Cinema Salem, 1 East India Square Mall, Salem

Saturday, March 26, 10-11 a.m.

Showcase of Massachusetts high school students’ doc shorts. Prizes awarded by Boris FX and Talamas. Filmmakers Q&A.

SFF Soirée

Colonial Hall at Rockafellas, 231 Essex St., Salem

Saturday, March 26, 9 p.m.- midnight

Fest goers, filmmakers and organizers for some rockin’ fare and tunes provided by Naavi Strings.

Beer Tasting

The Cabot, 286 Cabot St, Beverly

Sunday, March 27, after 3:35 p.m. screening

21+ free beer tasting with paid ticket to “One Pint At A Time,” at The Cabot.

Film Fest Salon

The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly

Sunday, March 27, 7:45-8:30 p.m.

Gathering to discuss films of the Fest’s 15th edition and decide selections to stream.

Coffee Time

Live Streaming

Sunday, April 3, 11 a.m.-noon

Fest organizers chat online with superstars of the Fest, visiting filmmakers and more. Coveted Salem Film Fest Audience Award winner announced.

