BEVERLY — Good deeds in Ryal Side are about to pay off.
The Ryal Side Civic Association is starting a new program that will reward a child or teenager who is spotted being a good citizen with a specially made “Ryal” coin. The coin can be redeemed at a neighborhood convenience store for candy or other items.
“Community is something that we really value in Ryal Side,” Ryal Side Civic Association President Eric Gagnon said. “We wanted to give something to reward kids for being good community members.”
The nonprofit Ryal Side Civic Association has been around since 1934. It organizes community events such as the annual Fourth of July parade and Christmas tree bonfire, and it advocates for issues important to the neighborhood, which is bordered by the Danvers and Bass rivers. The group meets and hosts events at the Ryal Side Association Civic Center on Eleanor Avenue.
Gagnon said members were trying to think of a way to promote good citizenship among young people when they came up with the idea of creating their own coins to use as a reward. The coins are made of antique brass, say “Ryal Side” on the front, and feature a barrel with the date 1629 on the back.
Gagnon said the barrel represents the fact that William Ryal, who was awarded the land that now makes up Ryal Side by the King of England in 1629, was a cooper, which is someone who makes barrels.
The civic association is starting out with 200 “Ryals.” Some have been given to teachers at Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School so they can reward students for good deeds. Gagnon said coins will also be given out by the association’s board members and by Beverly police officers who patrol Ryal Side.
The Ryal coins can then be taken to the At Your Convenience store on Bridge Street and be redeemed for any item with a big green sticker on it. Items include candy, chips, Pop Tarts, canned soda, juice and gum. Gagnon said the Ryal Side Civic Association will reimburse the store for a set amount of money per Ryal coin. The coins can also be used at civic association events for a slush or other items, depending on the event.
As for what types of behavior will be rewarded, Gagnon gave the example of a girl at the school bus stop who always says hi to his daughter and gives her a compliment.
“We had kids helping out when we redid Livingstone Park. They helped when we put in a skating rink. It’s simple things of kids being courteous and nice,” Gagnon said.
Gagnon said the program is in the pilot stage and the association is open to ideas about how to operate or expand.
“We’re just trying to promote someone being a good community member,” he said. “That’s what the civic association is all about, and we want to make sure that’s instilled in kids and we can maintain it.”
