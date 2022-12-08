SALEM — For more than a decade, South Essex Registrar of Deeds John O’Brien has waged a campaign against what he argues is widespread fraud in the transfer of mortgages.
O’Brien has called out practices like “robo-signing” of transfers and the creation of what amounts to a private land registry that allows banks and investment funds to buy and sell mortgages without any public record of the transfer.
Meanwhile, in Beverly, community activist and former mayoral candidate Esther Ngotho was fighting her own battle to hold onto the Bridge Street home she purchased in 2004.
The purchase was financed with a $470,000, adjustable rate mortgage from what was then known as Option One. (Ngotho also obtained a $58,000 second mortgage from the city of Beverly, which required her to rent out one of the two apartments at an affordable rent for 15 years).
By the fall of 2006, just two years after she purchased the property, the payments had shot up, and Ngotho, like many other homeowners with adjustable rate mortgages at the time, fell behind. Option One sent her a notice of default that November.
“There is no question she was set up for failure by the lenders and others involved in this scheme,” O’Brien told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.
O’Brien was joined by Grace Ross of the Massachusetts Alliance Against Predatory Lending.
Ross also believes that Ngotha was “bamboozled” into a mortgage that the original lender knew she could not afford — and that it was part of a pattern of lenders preying on people of color, immigrants and women — like Ngotho, who fled Kenya with her daughter in 2001. Ross said Ngotho’s case is one of systemic “wealth-stripping.”
O’Brien contends that the documents submitted by Wells Fargo Bank on behalf of a trust that now owns the mortgage are “clearly fraudulent” and that he is “not going to allow Ngotho to be played by the lenders, the banks or by anyone who comes into the registry to file fraudulent documents.”
Last December, a Land Court judge came to a different conclusion, finding that Ngotho was the one responsible in 2017 for filing an inaccurate affidavit that mis-stated the law and improperly claimed that the mortgage was now null and void.
Ross said that affidavit was what saved Ngotho’s home, which was about to be sold at a foreclosure auction.
Ngotho and her attorney at the time argued that the 2006 default notice from Option One amounted to an “acceleration” of the mortgage, then cited a state law known as the “obsolete mortgage statute” to argue that the bank could no longer enforce the mortgage or foreclose on the property because the lender had failed to act within five years of the default.
Wells Fargo went to the Land Court in 2018 to ask a judge to order O’Brien to remove Ngotho’s affidavit so that it could proceed with a foreclosure.
Land Court Judge Diane Rubin noted in her decision that O’Brien had sought to intervene in the case but that she denied his request “because the Registrar does not hold an interest in the property so as to warrant intervention and because the Registrar’s interest in ensuring that proper documents are accepted for recording will be protected by the court’s judgment in this case.”
She granted Wells Fargo’s request to proceed, citing established legal precedent in Massachusetts courts.
Rubin dismissed Ngotho’s counterclaims, which included predatory lending, violation of the Massachusetts consumer protection statute, and discrimination, finding that the court had no standing on those issues, and that Ngotho had not proven her remaining counterclaims.
Ngotho has now appealed the Land Court decision, and O’Brien said he is seeking to file an affidavit and be heard in the Appeals Court.
“For me as an elected official to be denied the right to intervene to help a woman in my district right a wrong is disgraceful and I am shocked that the Land Court did not give me the opportunity to have my day in court,” he said.
Ngotho attended Wednesday’s press conference but did not speak; Ross said Ngotho was not feeling well.
