The first annual Win-4-All Pickleball tournament is coming up Sunday, Sept. 17, to benefit Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn.
The tournament is sponsored by TQM Wealth Partners in Marblehead and will be held at the Manchester Athletic Club, 8 Atwater Ave., Manchester. It will include women’s doubles and men’s doubles tournament play followed by awards and closing remarks.
Prior to the tournament, on Friday, Sept. 15, Sarah Caliento, a pickleball pro and USA Pickleball Ambassador, will offer a refresher on pickleball basics for beginners, bonus tips for those new to tournament play, and competitive warm-up games with prizes for intermediate to advanced players. The festivities will be followed by a cocktail reception.
“Pickleball, a sport that has gained immense popularity in recent years, provides a fun and engaging experience for participants of all ages and skill levels,” said Marcel Quiroga, founder and CEO of TQM Wealth Partners, lead sponsor of the event. “We anticipate a large turnout making this tournament an ideal platform to raise awareness of Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn’s life-changing programs that equip girls to develop their potential, cultivate leadership skills, and become confident and successful individuals.”
“We are immensely grateful to TQM Wealth Partners and the generous pickleball community of Boston’s North Shore for joining us to inspire the next generation of girls to be strong, smart, and bold,” said Deb Ansourlian, Executive Director, Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn. “The proceeds from the tournament will help us ensure girls have the knowledge, resources, and skills to live healthy lives, access meaningful educational opportunities, and be leaders of positive change in their communities.”
The tournament promises to bring together pickleball players, spectators, and enthusiasts from Boston’s North Shore and beyond. Win-4-All Pickleball tournament registration information can be found at pickleballbrackets.com, keyword TQM or tinyurl.com/45apjvzh.
Information on tournament sponsorships, starting at $250 is available by contacting Marcel Quiroga at 617-480-1077.