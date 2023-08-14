PEABODY — A new inclusive playground opened at the McCarthy Elementary School in Peabody Monday to enable children of all abilities to enjoy the same types of outdoor fun.
The $175,000 project includes a swing that can be used by those who are disabled. It also has a rubberized path that can easily bring strollers and wheelchairs to play structures and has accessible activities for children with mobility challenges.
It’s an important playground for an important group of students. In addition to 220 students in Grades K-5, the McCarthy School also houses an integrated preschool that serves 135 children ages 3-5 from around the city.
About 60-70% of those preschoolers are on individualized learning plans, and are the prime group for the new playground.
“I’m most excited that our students can all play together because it’s an inclusive playground,” Principal Michelle Zottoli said. “Our students with physical disabilities are able to play with their peers on the playground right next to each other.”
The playground is open to the public year-round and has three sections. One is designed as a play area for children ages 2-5, another for kids 5-12, and a row of swings separates the two spaces.
The old playground didn’t have any swings, 9-year-old McCarthy student Dylan Giacalone said at the ribbon cutting Wednesday. That’s why this is his favorite part of the new playground.
“It’s good that kids can have fun if they’re in wheelchairs or need help,” he said.
The equipment is mainly painted in McCarthy green as a display of school pride. Dozens of kids who attend a summer program at the school rushed inside its gate after the ribbon was cut Wednesday morning to hop onto climbing structures and swirl down slides.
That included Colleen Morelli’s son, who attended the integrated preschool himself.
“He was really excited that they were getting a new playground and every time we drove by, he would ask if it was open or not,” Morelli said. “We like that it’s fenced in, we like the swings, especially since not a lot of playgrounds around here have them.”
The project was spearheaded by the McCarthy PTO and Playground Committee, and it received $120,000 from the city’s Community Development Department.
Another $20,000 was donated by the Parks and Recreation Department. The project also received money from the J.B. Thomas Foundation and help from State Sen. Joan Lovely, State Rep. Tom Walsh and State Rep. Sally Kerans.
Former Mayor Michael Bonfanti, a J.B. Thomas Foundation board member, smiled as he watched the children run around the new playground Wednesday.
“Today, we’re always looking to make safe places where kids can develop physically as well as mentally,” he said, “and that’s what we meant to do here.”
