Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Hazy. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.