PEABODY — InclYOUsion Sports has opened its first new gym space inside the Mills 58 on Pulaski Street to give kids of all abilities a permanent space where they can explore their interest in sports.
Launched in 2021 by Danvers couple Greg and Kristen Perkins, InclYOUsion Sports helps kids ages 2 to 10 play a variety of sports in a non-competitive environment.
InclYOUsion Sports meets kids at their own level. Kids who have disabilities play alongside kids who don’t, and learn together at their own pace in small groups. Everyone is celebrated for their accomplishments equally, whether that’s being great at scoring goals or being able to catch a ball for the first time.
“Ideally, these kids are learning life skills so that when they’re in the hallway at school, and perhaps someone with autism is doing something that other kids may make fun of or are not comfortable with, your buddy Johnny from sports class is going to be his biggest advocate,” Kristen Perkins said.
The Perkins never turn a kid away, and offer scholarships for families who can’t afford classes.
Having worked as a certified behavioral analyst with kids with autism and other diagnoses for 14 years, Greg Perkins has designed the program to support kids’ social emotional development.
“We want to see what is holding a kid back from playing sports in a normal setting,” he said. “Is it too loud? Bad direction from the coach? Do they not understand it? What can we do to get them engaged with us and be part of the team?
“Our goal is to remove those barriers so that all kids feel they belong,” he continued. “When we talk about belonging, the most important thing for us is the kids are forming these friendships here organically.”
The company’s new space at 58 Pulaski St. features a gym that’s designed to fit small classes with a max of eight students and two coaches. Where full-sized gyms often have too much space, since they give kids the chance to run off and get distracted, the new gym is just right, the Perkins said.
These small classes are meant to benefit kids with and without disabilities, Kristen Perkins said.
“This isn’t a buddy system model where kids show up to volunteer their time and do a favor for the kid with a disability,” she said. “They’re organically friends because their parents have gotten to know each other and they’re playing outside of class.
“When you get to know kids for who they are, this is how we believe things actually will change,” she said.
The couple plans to have a mural added to the new gym that, hopefully, will appear in other locations of InclYOUsion Sports once they turn the business into a franchise someday, Kristen Perkins said.
There is also a bright, open room across the hall from the gym that hosts kids yoga and dance classes and birthday parties. It took several months for the new location to be ready for its first round of classes starting March 1.
Despite now having a brick and mortar spot, InclYOUsion Sports is still very much a mobile business.
It hosts sports programs in 20 communities in partnership with recreation departments and schools, and has a team of volunteer coaches and part-time staff who help get kids in touch with their inner athlete and self-confidence by playing soccer, baseball, football, basketball, floor hockey, tennis, or track and field. The Perkins are also adding dance classes into the mix.
“We just want to continue offering different recreation and leisure opportunities through the vision models we’ve cultivated here,” Greg Perkins said.
For more information about InclYOUsion Sports, visit https://inclyousionsports.com/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.