DANVERS — A group of soon to be ninth-graders from Danvers will host a block party this week to bring the town together and raise money for Uvalde, Texas.
The block party will take place at the corner of Maple and Cherry streets from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 with live music, vendors and activities. Anyone is welcome to attend.
“Our goal is to unify the community and bring Danvers back together after the devastating pandemic while also promoting local businesses that have struggled during this hardship,” the students wrote on the event website. “Not only would this block party unify us, it would also give us a better image about what our community is all about.”
About 16 students in Amy Fessette’s eighth grade civics class at Holten Richmond Middle School came up with the idea for the event this spring.
The curriculum required them to create their own action project to help their community. With the pandemic canceling events that have yet to return, like Danvers’ Family Fest, they saw a block party as a chance to bring back a lost sense of community.
The students went before the Select Board to get their idea approved. Three members of the class, Josie Vogul, DeAnna Figueiredo and Casey Ackerman, have continued to organize the event throughout the summer.
“The kids really got to see how much of an impact they can make in their communities,” Fessette said. “What started off as a bunch of 13- and 14-year-olds’ ideas have really come to life and they’ve gone through all the right avenues and just made it happen, which is why civics is so important.”
The Danvers High School band will perform during the block party, which will also host local businesses like Pub 49, Isla Bonita Nutrition, Sawasdee, Cigars R Us, Sol Nutrition, Mrs. Hot Dog N’ Ice Cream, and other vendors and food trucks.
Games and activities will be open to attendees, as will a face-painting stand run by local students.
The event is free, but the students encourage attendees to give a suggested donation of $5.
Half of the funds raised will be donated to the Uvalde community and its Robb Elementary School, where a mass shooting killed 19 children and two adults in May. The other half will fund another block party next summer and help make it a yearly event.
“It is extremely important to us that this event gives back to our community in a variety of ways,” the students said.
To donate on the block party’s website or sign up to volunteer at the event, go to https://tinyurl.com/danversblockparty.