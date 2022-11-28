SALEM — Incoming District Attorney Paul Tucker announced several key hires Monday, including a former Beverly city councilor, a former aide who headed up a regional law enforcement team and a veteran journalist and author.
Scott Dullea, of Beverly, currently a partner at DDSK Law, where he handles criminal defense and civil litigation, was named to a senior legal advisory role in the office, where he'd previously spent 2½ years as an assistant district attorney from 2008 to 2010. Dullea also served one term on the Beverly City Council from 2012 to 2014.
Sharyn Lubas, of Salem, who worked as an aide to Tucker while he was the police chief in Salem and later went on to run the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council before becoming an assistant city solicitor in Salem last year, will oversee internal operations and administration.
Glen Johnson, of North Andover, a former journalist and author who started his career at what was then called the Salem Evening News, will handle communications and community outreach and play a role in developing policy. Johnson, who later worked for the Associated Press and then The Boston Globe before an 18-month stint with Axios, also spent four years working for then-Secretary of State John Kerry.
"My goal is to ensure public safety through thoughtful prosecutions, judicious use of alternative programs and aggressive community outreach with key stakeholders in all of the county’s 34 cities and towns," Tucker said in a written statement. "Scott, Sharyn and Glen bring a lot of experience in their individual disciplines, as well as Essex County, and I’m honored they’ve all agreed to work with me and the very talented men and women who already staff the Essex County District Attorney’s Office."
Tucker, who is wrapping up his fourth term as representative from the 7th Essex district, is scheduled to be sworn in in January, replacing current District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who has held the job for two decades.
Prior to running for office, Tucker was a Salem police officer and served as chief of the department from 2009 until 2014.
The hires are among a number of personnel decisions Tucker is expected to make in the office.